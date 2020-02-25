Good Morning,

It's Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 and this is what you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County.

1: A group of Jefferson High School students have joined a national effort to donate people affected by homelessness.

The brainchild of a pair of teens, thousands of these purple blankets are being given out around the country to the homeless through the nonprofit "Blankets for Hope" effort.

Now Jefferson High School's Rotary-affiliated Interact Club has joined the drive, writing personalized notes to attach to blankets they'll be donating this week to Bethel House in Whitewater, an ecumenical nonprofit assisting homeless families with children.

On Friday after school, the Interact members gathered in advisor Alesa Wontor's laboratory classroom to make cards, write letters and attach the messages to 48 blankets for delivery later this week.

For more on the blanket drive, read here:

2: A Waterloo couple charged with dealing meth will be allowed to have contact with each other.

The couple's bond conditions had initially said they couldn't interact, but a motion hearing today changed that.

Tanya Barker and Tony Watters both appeared in court Monday as they face several charges carrying a potential decades-long prison sentence.

For more on their case, read here:

3: A Lake Mills man charged with sending videos of his sex acts with a teenager over Facebook Messenger was in court Monday.

Daniel W. Renner, 74, had a preliminary hearing set for April.

For more on his case, read here:

In Sports,

Area wrestlers in Divisions 1, 2 and 3 are headed to the state tournament after wins at sectionals this weekend.

For more on who won and what's next, read here:

State, Nation & World

1.

Politics Air Force reservist picked to lead Wisconsin National Guard

2.

Politics Longtime Wisconsin lawmaker Olsen announces retirement

3.

Photo of the Day: 100th Day of School