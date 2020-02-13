Good Morning,

It's Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 and this is what you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County.

1. Jefferson County will save around $1 million in interest payments for its capital project bonding.

The firm of Ehlers and Associates, which handled bonding negotiations for the county for these projects, informed supervisors and other county leaders during the board's monthly meeting Tuesday that, due to worries in the world financial market this week related to the novel coronavirus, investors have been pulling back as they look for more reliable and conservative investments.

"I have not seen rates this low,” Jefferson County Finance Director Mark DeVries said after the meeting. “We issued bonds in a coronavirus dip in the market and this is all a happy coincidence. The stock market currently has a lot of uncertainty and we have a favorable bond rating. People are seeking stable bonds like ours and that is what drove down the interest rate.”

For more on the bonds, read here:

2. A Jefferson County Doctor has been named commander of the 115th Fighter Wing medical group.

Brad Meyers, a former Jefferson physician, joined the wing in 2011 and was made Colonel Meyers last month.

Part of what the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison does in terms of the medical team not only involves evaluations of the 1,500 troops at the base, but also trains to go to regions that might have been affected by things like a natural disaster and needs to help a large number of people in a short amount of time.

For more on Meyers and his new post, read here:

3. A new state law is expected to impact adoptions around Wisconsin.

Jefferson County Human Services, however, is waiting to see how Act 92 will impact the county.

The law lowers the bar for eligibility to receive adoption assistance from the state for taking in children with special needs.

Previously, assistance was available when a child older than ten or a sibling group of more than three kids was adopted.

Now, it will be available for kids seven and older or sibling groups of two or more.

For more on the law, read here:

In Sports,

The Fort Atkinson boy's basketball team toughed out its third-straight win over Milton Tuesday night at home.

Tied at 57-57 with just under three minutes to play, Fort Atkinson scored 10 of the final 12 points to earn a 67-59 win over Badger South rival Milton Tuesday night at Fort Atkinson High School.

“We were resilient again,” Fort Atkinson head coach Mike Hintz said. “At the end we just buckled down and found a way to challenge them and make them shoot over us. We secured rebounds and hit free throws, which is a sign of a growing team.”

For more on the game, read here:

