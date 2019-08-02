JEFFERSON — The owner of HP Fans Inc. and organizer of Jefferson’s Warriors and Wizards Festival, who is facing criminal charges for more than $50,000 in bounced checks and declined credit card authorizations, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday
Scott W. Cramer, 59, Edgerton, appeared in Jefferson County Circuit Court Friday for an initial appearance. He was accompanied by his attorney, Scott Wales of Milwaukee.
Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge William Hue set a $20,000 signature bond with the conditions that Cramer not discuss the facts of his case with any of the business owners still owed money, not leave the State of Wisconsin and not issue checks that he knows can’t be honored by a bank.
After bond was ordered, Cramer waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was sent to Jefferson County Jail for processing. Cramer then was released on bond.
Cramer was charged with theft-false representation greater than $10,000, but not exceeding $100,000. He faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000 if convicted.
Cramer also faces a civil lawsuit from the City of Jefferson for his failure to reimburse the city for its investment in Warriors and Wizards Fest.
According to the criminal complaint, Cramer issued bad checks or had credit cards declined for services needed to run all aspects of Warriors and Wizards fest.
From October to December of 2018, bad checks and credit card paymentss were given to the Jefferson Area Business Center, Bon Ton Bakery, Jefferson County Fair Park, 104.5 Country WSLD FM, Red Square Audio, Kobussen Buses, Americinn, Wine and Roses retail store and Country Inn and Suites.
In total, more than $50,000 in goods and services provided by Jefferson County businesses and government weren’t paid for, according to the criminal omplaint.
In a number of these incidents, Cramer reportedly admitted to Detective Leah Meyer of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that he had issued the bad checks, according to the complaint.
Cramer’s signature also matches that on several of the checks, and the last four numbers of a credit card used by Cramer are the same in a number of cases, according to the complaint.
Cramer’s arraignment is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
