SUN PRAIRIE — Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian J. Bump is one of two finalists for Sun Prairie's top law enforcement officer.
Bump and the other finalist, Michael J. Steffes, will participate in a meet-and-greet this Friday with city leaders and other community members.
Bump has headed up the Fort Atkinson Police Department since 2014. Before coming to Fort Atkinson, he was a police lieutenant for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He also served as interim chief of police and lieutenant of the City of Horicon Police Department from July 2009 to July 2011, and as a lieutenant from May 2008 to July 2009. His role as interim chief was while the chief was away on a military deployment.
He started his career at the Pleasant Prairie Police Department in April 1999 and worked as a police officer for the New Berlin Police Department from April 2006 to May 2008 before moving on to Horicon and then UW-Milwaukee.
Bump, who declined to comment for this story, graduated from Marian University with a master’s degree in leadership and criminal justice administration.
The other finalist for the post is Michael J. Steffes, who has worked as Wisconsin Department of Justice deputy administrator since 2016 and is a Shorewood Hills police officer. Steffes was Rhinelander police chief from 2007-16 and prior to that, a lieutenant with the Beaver Dam Police Department.
He has a master’s degree in organizational leadership and quality from Marian University.
Nineteen candidates applied for the top-cop position after Sun Prairie Police Chief Pat Anhalt retired April 12 after 25 years with the department. Assistant Police Chief Brian Teasdale is serving as interim police chief.
Under state law, the Sun Prairie Police Commission has the responsibility of hiring the police chief. The commission selected the two candidates last week.
The salary range for the Sun Prairie Police Chief position is $120,000 to $135,000 a year.
Earlier this year, the city held meetings with law enforcement partners, Sun Prairie Police Department staff and city stakeholders to identify the skills and characteristics that the new police chief should have, Sun Prairie human resources director Brenda Sukenik said.
A year ago, Bump was one of three finalists for City of Mequon police chief until members of that city’s Police and Fire Commission were forced to resign for allegedly violating the Wisconsin Open Meetings Law.
The search process was halted when Mequon Police and Fire Commission Chairperson Thomas Luzinski and Commissioner Charles Newman reached a plea agreement with the Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office and chose to resign following a multi-faceted investigation that found they had attempted to use their office in order to influence police department policy and decisions.
