JEFFERSON — A 31-year-old Cambridge man has been charged in Jefferson County Circuit Court with first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 following an October incident.
Jeffrey J. Schneider is accused of touching a 9-year-old child’s genitals while she was sleeping. Schneider told police in November that he’d been having “sexualized” thoughts about the child, according to the criminal complaint.
If convicted, Schneider faces a maximum sentence of 60 years’ imprisonment.
In early November, the child was interviewed by a Jefferson County Human Services social worker Ashley Timmerman and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Leah Meyer.
In that interview, the girl said she was sleeping one night when she woke up because she felt something touch her “right in the bad part,” according to the complaint.
The girl and a 3-year-old sibling had been watching a movie from their lofted beds the night of Oct. 16.
The girl said she could see what was happening because the TV and her night light were on. She told interviewers that when she woke up she saw Schneider holding onto her legs. Schneider then touched the girl between her legs, according to the complaint.
The girl said she pretended to wake up and roll over so Schneider couldn’t touch her again — but he rolled her back onto her back and pushed her thighs apart, the complaint states.
After this happened, according to the complaint, the girl curled up into a ball so he wouldn’t touch her again.
The next morning, the girl told her mother what had occurred. The mother told police on Oct. 17.
That same day, the girl’s parents confronted Schneider — who told them he had touched the girl in an inappropriate way, according to the complaint.
About a month later, on November 13, Meyer interviewed Schneider.
Schneider said in the interview that on the night in question, it was cold, so he went in to check on the girl, saying she didn’t have a blanket on. At this time, Schneider told Meyer, he touched the girl’s privates, but when she moved, he “freaked out” and left the room.
Schneider said he touched the girl’s genital area for around five seconds, according to the complaint.
When Meyer asked if Schneider was sexually attracted to the girl, he initially denied it, but later told the detective he’d been having sexual thoughts about her for about a month-and-a-half. Schneider also said he had an erection during the incident, according to the complaint.
Schneider then admitted to Meyer that he went into the girl’s room, stepped up onto a chair so he could reach her lofted bed, rolled her onto her back, spread her legs and put his hand on her privates. Schneider said he didn’t remember if he moved his hand — but the girl had told police there was movement, according to the complaint.
After Meyer’s interview with Schneider Nov. 13, she placed him under arrest. He since has sought counseling, according to the probable cause statement.
Schneider made his initial appearance in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Nov. 15. He was released from custody on a $1,000 cash bond.
Conditions of Schneider’s bond include having no contact with the victim; no presence at the victim’s residence, including any temporary residence; no presence at the victim’s school; no physical contact with any person under the age of 18; GPS monitoring with home-confinement; and the requirement that he remain within Jefferson County.
Schneider is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 a.m.
