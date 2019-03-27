JANESVILLE — A 66-year-old Cambridge man is in critical care at a Janesville hospital after being rescued from Badfish Creek near Cooksville Wednesday.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities were notified of a kayaker who had tipped in Badfish Creek and was unresponsive. Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, officers
from the Evansville Police Department, a state Department of Natural Resources warden and the Evansville and Janesville fire department EMS units were dispatched to the area of East State Highway 59 and North State Highway 138 in Cooksville.
Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said it was determined that the Cambridge man and a 70-year-old Burlington man had been kayaking on Badfish Creek, and the Cambridge man had tipped in his kayak multiple times and had entered the water.
He eventually tipped and was not able to get back on his kayak or get to shore.
The man remained partially submerged and was not able to get fully out of the water with the assistance of his friend.
Authorities said that the man’s core temperature had dropped to dangerous levels and required lifesaving measures upon arrival of first responders.
The man was transported to Mercy Hospital in Janesville and placed in critical care.
