CAMBRIDGE — By more than a 2-to-1 margin, voters rejected a referendum to add a performing arts center onto Cambridge High School.
With all wards reporting in Dane and Jefferson counties, the first of two questions, to build a $9.9 million performing arts center at the high school, failed with 1,895 "no" votes and 771 "yes" votes. That’s a margin of 71 percent "no" to 29 percent "yes."
A second question, to operate the arts center at a cost of $150,000 a year, also failed, with 1,831 "no" and 819 "yes" votes.
The first question would have cost individual taxpayers about $76 per $100,000 of property value for 21 years. The second would have annually cost taxpayers about $2.14 per $100,000 of property value, in perpetuity.
Proposed to be included in the $9.9 million cost were a stage, lobby, control and light room, piano closet, bathrooms, dressing rooms, storage space and a scene dock. Initial designs also added a parking lot in front of the arts center, behind an existing CHS greenhouse and maintenance buildings. The space was envisioned to be used by teachers and students for concerts, plays and other activities that have a direct tie to school curriculum, and would have been available to outside groups that might be required to pay a rental fee.
Some features, including an orchestra pit and a full fly, were eliminated when a task force in November 2019 scaled back, from $14 million to $9.9 million, the cost of the first referendum question. The reduction followed a survey that revealed community concerns about the overall price tag.
Cambridge School Board vice president Jim Womble said he believed the COVID-19 pandemic made a difference in the outcome.
“It’s certainly not a surprise under the circumstances,” said Womble. “Timing is everything. I’m sure it’s not the only referendum in the state that’s not going to pass.”
Eddie Pahuski, the co-chair of the Performing Arts Center task force, agreed.
“With the pandemic and the many challenges that it brings, priorities changed quickly, and rightfully so.” said Pahuski in an email Monday night.
“I hope that everyone can successfully weather these challenges and there will be a time in the future that we can revisit and support a performing arts center for our students and community,” he continued.
Kerry Marren, the chairperson of the Back the PAC committee that had promoted the project, said that while disappointed, she’s not surprised.
“I am very proud to have been a part of this effort,” Marren said. “The Back the PAC group remains committed to revisiting the Performing Arts Center proposal in the near future. Our kids and our community deserve it.”
Both Womble and Pahuski called the process of reaching a referendum a productive one.
“One of the responsibilities of the board is to bring those questions to the voters at the appropriate time...the circumstances kind of intervened,” Womble said. “This is the way it’s supposed to work.”
Peg Sullivan, co-chair of the task force, agreed that COVID-19 affected the vote.
“Unfortunately, there really could not have been a more difficult time to ask people to be objective about the PAC referendum,” Sullivan said. “People are experiencing isolation, job insecurity, significant financial loses and serious health concerns. It is scary. So I would say in the end, the coronavirus ultimately determined the outcome.”
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay and School Board President Tracy Smithback-Travis both thanked district residents for their work on the project.
“When the School Board began discussing the PAC last year, we could not have anticipated the events we are collectively experiencing,” said Smithback-Travis. “Although the referendum did not pass, I would like to thank our community, staff, board and administration for all their work to bring this project forward.”
Sullivan added “there was great community engagement in the PAC vote, both for and against it, which is what you want."
“We know that many are disappointed by the referendum results. However, the results are very clear and we will move forward in a positive fashion. Our focus has been, and will continue to be, on the health, safety and instruction of our students,” said Nikolay.
