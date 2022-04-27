JEFFERSON - The long-running campaign to light Jefferson's landmark Milwaukee Street Pedestrian Bridge got a boost recently with a $10,000 contribution from the Jefferson Rotary Club.
Ellen Waldmer, past president of the Rotary Club and someone who has being involved with the bridge-lighting initiative from the start, said that the club was happy to make the donation to improve the downtown area and the neighborhood of Rotary Waterfront Park, which is situated right alongside the bridge.
It was the club's feeling that the lighting would make an already beautiful area even more appealing.
Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann noted that the city is making good progress on the bridge-lighting project, with a meeting set in the near future to review the final design and make a recommendation to the Jefferson Common Council to move forward with the project.
The goal is to have the lights installed sometime yet in 2022.
The plan calls for 24 programmable, color-changing LED floodlights to illuminate the bridge in a decorative and eye-catching fashion.
The plan calls for the bridge to be lit every night from sundown until 1 a.m., with the ability to change the color of the lights to honor holidays, feature local sports teams' colors, and highlight civic events, Oppermann said.
The fundraising goal has been set at $100,000, of which $36,000 has been raised so far. In addition, the Jefferson Community Foundation has committed to increase that fund to at least $54,000.
"So we are more than half-way to our goal," Oppermann said.
The mayor said that the Jefferson Rotary Club's donation was substantial and very much appreciated.
If a few more local organizations and businesses make similar substantial donations, that will bring the project close to fruition. Alternately, if numerous individuals contributed a small amount, the goal could also be met in the near future.
The mayor noted that the City of Jefferson may consider providing initial financing to help get the project underway in a timely manner. However, that would be done basically as a loan rather than a straight up donation to the project.
Ultimately, no taxpayer dollars will be used to fund the project, only donations, Oppermann said.
Our timeline goal is to have the lights installed in 2022.
Oppermann said that the city is currently appealing to the public to donate to help see this project to completion.
"No contribution is too large or too small," the mayor said. "Donations so far have ranged from $1 to more than $10,000.
Individuals, businesses and corporations are encouraged to consider making a contribution to light the Milwaukee Street Pedestrian Bridge. People can do so by contacting the Jefferson Community Foundation at P.O. Box 81, Jefferson, WI, 53549, by phone at (920)212-1682 or by email at either jeffersoncommunityfoundation@gmail.com or www.jeffersoncommunity foundation.org.
Checks may be made out to "Bridge Lighting Fund (JCF)" and mailed to PO Box 81 Jefferson, WI 53549.
Donors may also contact the city hall at (920)674-7700 for more information.
