The following events and activities have been canceled or postponed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
To add an event to the list, email the information to cspychalla@dailyunion.com or cspangler@dailyunion.com, or call the newsroom at (920) 563-5553.
The most recently added listings will appear first.
• The Jefferson Eagles Athletic Booster Club in Jefferson has canceled its Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Show that was slated for March 28.
• First United Methodist Church in Fort Atkinson has postponed its April 22 salad luncheon indefinitely.
• The View at Johnson Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care's grand opening slated for March 28 has been postponed.
• The Fort Atkinson Rotary Club has canceled its Monday noon luncheons for March 16 and 23.
• The 70th annual Fort Atkinson Wisconservation Club banquet set for Monday, March 16, has been postponed until Monday, May 11.
The event, at the Jefferson County Fair Park Activity Center, is from 5:15 to 9:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m.
• The Friends of the Bark River Fish Hatchery banquet has been postponed until Saturday, May 30.
It will be held at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club. Tickets that have been purchased are good for that date. If the new date does not work, contact a board member for a refund.
• The Fort Atkinson candidate debate slated for Wednesday, Mach 18, has been canceled due to the venue being closed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Candidates for Fort Atkinson City Council, School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education and the Fort Atkinson-area districts on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors had been scheduled to participate in the event, slated for Luther Elementary School in Fort Atkinson.
However, the school district has closed its facilities for any non-school activities.
Sponsors of the debate were the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Government Relations Committee and the American Association of University Women, in cooperation with WFAW 940-AM and the Daily Jefferson County Union.
• The Jefferson High School swimming pool, which originally was to be open to the community during spring break March 16-20 for open swim, will remain closed during spring break.
• The Fort Atkinson Lions Club has canceled its 50th annual Smelt and Fish Fry, which had been scheduled for Friday, April 17, at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building.
Many tickets already had been sold. Buyers can get a refund by contacting the Lions Club member from whom they purchased their tickets or stopping in at the business at which they bought tickets.
Selling tickets were all PremierBank locations, Badger Bank, Goyer Ace Hardware and the Fort Community Credit Union.
• Local 4-H clubs are being advised to cancel all activities from now through April 10 that could involve more than 50 people, that would involve people from more than one county, or would involve members of an immune-compromised population such as the elderly.
Canceled are the March 16 and 23 dog project meetings and March 19 cat project meeting.
The March 19 Leaders’ Association meeting will be held, but it will take place remotely through Zoom. An email will be sent in the near future with details.
The speech and poster contest originally set for March 30 has been reset for May 4, with the deadline for speech registration and posters being turned in moved back to April 20.
• The Humane Society of Jefferson County has postponed its annual Spring Rabies Vaccination Clinic that was scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 21, at the Jefferson County Fair Park.
• Due to changes to the UW-Whitewater spring break and on-campus class schedules, the remaining Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Clinic dates have been canceled. If taxpayers would like assistance filing an extension or have other questions, they can contact the VITA Site Coordinator at vita@uww.edu or (262) 472-5449.
• The Whitewater Historical Society has canceled its “Whitewater Collects” event that was to be held on Saturday, March 21, in Whitewater at the Lakefront Community Building, from 1 to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact Carol Cartwright at the Whitewater Historical Society, at (262) 473-6820 or ccart@idcnet.com.
• Faith Community Church in Fort Atkinson has canceled all church activities until April 5.
The church office will remain closed and office hours are suspended. Persons who have questions or concerns should contact the church office at office@fccfa.com or (920) 563-4730. Staff will be checking emails and voicemails often.
• The Jefferson County Courthouse is not providing the following services: passports, Department of Natural Resources licenses, Department of Motor Vehicle services and limited public notary services.
