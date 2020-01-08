Jefferson County electors will be going to the polls in April to cast ballots for school board representatives.
The following lists candidates who filed declaration of candidacy papers by the Jan. 7 deadline.
Fort Atkinson
Three seats on the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education are up for election.
Incumbents Richard "Dick" Schultz and Benjamin Knowles both filed non-candidacy papers and are not seeking re-election.
On the ballot will be incumbent Rachel Snethen and newcomers Kory J. Knickrehm and Amy Reynolds.
All positions are for three years.
Jefferson
Two seats on the School District of Jefferson Board of Education are up for election, both representing Area IV.
Incumbent Ron Bauer filed non-candidacy papers in December, as his family is moving out of the district.
On the ballot for the two three-year positions will be incumbent Richard Lovett and newcomer Matthew Peltier.
Whitewater
The Whitewater Unified School District Board of Education will have three open positions on the ballot in April, all of them at-large seats.
Incumbent Miguel Aranda is not seeking re-election.
On the ballot will be incumbents Casey Judd and Steven Ryan, along with Thayer A. Coburn, who served on the board in the past.
All of the positions have three-year terms.
Cambridge
Five people will be running for four positions on the School District of Cambridge Board of Education on the April ballot.
Three of the seats will be for a three-year term, and the other will be for a two-year term, finishing out a term vacated by board member who resigned.
All of the incumbents are running, including Tracy Smithback-Travis, Jim Womble, Courtney Reed Jenkins and Julie West.
Challenging them for one of their seats is Grace Leonard.
Johnson Creek
Two at-large seats on the Johnson Creek School District Board of Education are up for election in April.
Incumbent Richard "Rick" Wrensch will be joined on the April ballot by newcomer Janelle Kwarciany.
Incumbent Jennifer Malueg is not seeking re-election.
Both positions are for three-year terms.
Lake Mills
School District of Lake Mills Board of Education President Dr. Richard Mason is not seeking re-election and three candidates stepped forward by Tuesday's deadline to seek his position. A Feb. 18 primary will be held to narrow the field to two candidates for the spring election.
The three candidates are Jim Williams, Amy Litscher and Melissa Roglitz-Walker.
Mason had served on the board for 12 years.
Palmyra-Eagle
Eight people are running for a total of three positions on the April ballot for the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District Board of Education. All are at-large positions.
Of the three incumbents, two are not running for re-election: Tara Bollmann and Mat Mecca.
The other incumbent, Michael Eddy, will be running again. He was appointed to the board this past fall to take the seat of a board member who had resigned.
The seven other candidates are Tara LeRoy, Zachary Rutkowski, Thomas Novak, Kristiana Williams, Doris Parsons, Mitzi Roscizewski and Jean Reith.
Roscizewski, Parsons and Novak have served on the board previously.
All of the positions are for three-year terms.
Waterloo
Three incumbents and one newcomer are seeking three seats Area III up for election on the Waterloo School District Board of Education.
Three Area III positions expire in the spring and four candidates have filed to represent the City of Waterloo, Jefferson County, including Sections 31, 32 and part of section 33 west of the Maunesha River, Town of Portland, Dodge County, including the Village of Portland.
The candidates include incumbents Nancy Thompson, Susan Quamme and Matthew Schneider, and newcomer Kate Lewandowski.
For Area I, which is comprised of the Town of Portland east of the Crawfish and Maunesha rivers and the towns of Shields, Lowell and Elba, incumbent Karen Stangler is unopposed for a new term.
Watertown
Four at-large seats are up for election on the Watertown Unified School District School Board of Education in April.
All four incumbents — Tony Arnett, J. Mark Holland, Jennifer Bakke and Doug Will — are seeking new terms. They are being challenged by bewcomer Rebecca Iverson.
Three seats will have three-year terms. The person who receives the fourth-highest vote total will fill a one-year term to complete the term of a former member who moved out of the area.
Oconomowoc
The School District of Oconomowoc has two at-large board of education seats open in the April election.
Incumbent Sandy Schick is not running for a new term.
Candidates include incumbent Dan Raasch and newcomers Rick Grothaus, David Kyhn, Neal Ninmann, Connie Oak Paton, Chad Schraufnagel and Dennis Williams.
A Feb. 18 primary will be held to narrow the candidates to four.
