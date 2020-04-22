JEFFERSON — Burnout can happen fast for family caregivers as they cope with their own mental and physical health while trying to provide care in their own houses.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Rob Griesel, Cori Marsh and Heather Janes — the dementia care specialists at the Aging and Disabilities Resource Center in Dodge, Rock and Jefferson Counties respectively — have joined forces to find solutions for helping offer caregivers support.
Among those offerings is a virtual caregiver coffee group for caregivers of a person with dementia. Its first meeting is Monday, April 27, at 10 a.m.
"As the dementia care specialist, I have been trying to keep in contact with caregivers and individuals living with dementia by emailing resources and virtual events — support groups, presentations, webinars — and have been offering welfare checks over the phone," Janes said. "I am still able to provide individuals with support over the phone and through Zoom meetings, mailing resources as requested or emailing."
But they aren't able to provide in-home visits during the safer-at-home order.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, community-based respite opportunities existed like "Rockin' Respite" in Whitewater or caregiver support groups where caregivers could share their experiences and build a community of people with firsthand understanding of the stresses of care-giving. Those opportunities have been eliminated as people stay home to avoid the spread of the coronavirus responsible for infecting people with COVID-19.
A link will be sent by the dementia specialists before the meeting. Those interested should send an email to Griesel (rgriesel@co.dodge.wi.us), Marsh (cori.marsh@co.rock.wi.us) or Janes (heatherj@jeffersoncountywi.gov).
"It provides a safe and judgment-free space to join others who are also caregivers," Griesel said. "Finding out that it is OK to feel that way, someone else is going through something similar, or just that you aren’t alone. Care-giving is hard enough without COVID-19 concerns. Change is really hard for people with dementia but this is more than just a little change."
The goal of the virtual coffee hour is to brainstorm ways to make sure caregivers are staying positive and providing quality care. Perhaps, ironically, Janes said some caregivers are expressing a sense of calm during the pandemic.
"Many caregivers are stating that at this time, they are home with their loved one, they are not rushed to go to work or rushed to go get groceries and run errands," Janes said. "Therefore, they have been calmer and more patient with their loved one with dementia."
Of course, the opposite is people with dementia not comprehending the ramifications of the pandemic.
"Some of the challenges have been that their loved one may not fully understand why they can no longer go sit at their favorite restaurant or go shopping," Janes said. "(As dementia care specialists, we spend time) encouraging the caregiver to use different verbiage or offer other activities within the home or yard (that) may be beneficial during down time."
As caregivers navigate the pandemic, at least they will have a new opportunity to seek support.
"I have heard great stories of people connecting with others they would have not otherwise connected with," Griesel said. "The advancement of video chat usage and offerings is a great success and can bring those that may not have been able to attend a group in person previously."
