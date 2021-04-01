BELOIT — As the Ho-Chunk Nation eyes its bright future in Beloit following action last week by Gov. Tony Evers to approve the plan, tribes across Wisconsin look to bounce back from the slowdown in tourism caused by the pandemic.
There are 26 casinos and gaming facilities in Wisconsin that are authorized and regulated by the Department of the Interior, according to the National Indian Gaming Commission. The 26 venues are operated by 11 federally-recognized Native American tribes under the Federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.
Ho-Chunk owns and operates six facilities in Wisconsin, and the proposed Beloit casino and resort would be the Nation’s largest development, even surpassing its casino in the Wisconsin Dells, according to Ho-Chunk Nation Public Relations Officer Ryan Greendeer.
“We understand it’s going to be a major operation and that’s what we are planning for. As our largest venture, it’s going to incorporate so much more,” he said. “It is important that the scope of the project reflects that.”
In 2020, the Nation closed down facilities for three months as it evaluated the pivot to public health and necessary safety guidelines in light of the pandemic.
“We looked at what we could do to integrate safety into everything we do,” Greendeer said.
The Nation is in the midst of budget planning, with the Ho-Chunk Legislature to approve a tribe budget later this spring.
“We did see that some employees were laid off and now what we are doing is we’ve been closely monitoring revenue to determine which programs might need to be prioritized over others,” Greendeer said.
Greendeer said the Nation was hopeful for a rebound in tourism and gaming this year and beyond as vaccine availability increases and life inches back to normal.
“I think there’s optimism here in 2021 and beyond,” Greendeer said. “We’re getting people vaccinated and people who interact with tribal members vaccinated. We are hoping that as a community we will be able to more adequately adapt to the changes that best practices in public health bring.”
The largest gaming facility in Wisconsin is Potawatomi Bingo Casino in Menomonee Valley near Milwaukee. As currently planned, the Ho-Chunk plan in Beloit would be the second-largest casino and resort complex in the state.
The pandemic decimated revenue for tribal casinos across the country as the NIGC projected a loss of about $22.4 billion last year due to COVID-19. The Wisconsin Policy Forum drafted a report that shows tribal government revenues down by at least 82% in 2020 compared to 2019. Wisconsin could lose $70 million over the course of 2020 through 2022, the report states.
The WPF report also found gaming payments to the state’s general fund totaled $5.3 million by June of 2020. In 2019, payments to the state’s main casino revenue fund was over $29 million.
Wisconsin tribal casinos made nearly $1.3 billion in gross revenue based on nearly $17.6 billion in wagers made in the 2018-19 fiscal year, according to the most recent figures from the Wisconsin Department of Administration.
The loss in gaming revenue means state budget appropriations made under anticipated revenue projections that had been made under the budget for the current fiscal year in Wisconsin, which ends on June 30. To make up the difference, state agencies must draw funds from other sources for various operations.
But overall, the losses in tribal gaming revenue to the state’s general fund make up a small portion of the $18 billion in revenue that flows into Wisconsin’s general fund from other sources annually.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.