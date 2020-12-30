At least three cattle were rescued Monday after a trailer in which they were traveling overturned on State Highway 26, near the north Highway 26 Business entrance into Fort Atkinson
According to information released by Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Daryl Rausch, a pickup truck and the bumper-hitch-type stock trailer it was pulling overturned in the median at approximately 9:40 a.m.
While crews were working to extricate the cattle, a driver approaching the accident scene lost control of a vehicle, first striking a bridge abutment and then striking a firetruck, designated Squad 108, which Fort Atkinson Division Chief Mike Lawrence described as a vehicle similar to an engine but used to carry equipment.
According to the release, a lane to control traffic was in place from approximately one-third mile south of the scene on the inside lane of the northbound side of the highway. Traffic was rerouted to the outside lane using a 300-foot traffic cone taper, which is a commonly accepted traffic incident management practice.
“The approaching vehicle moved to the outside lane as directed, but failed to reduce speed and lost control coming across an elevated bridge just south of the accident scene,” the release stated.
The vehicle next struck a concrete retaining wall on the inside of the bridge, spun around and struck the Fort Atkinson Fire Department vehicle, which was being used in extricating the animals.
The firetruck reportedly was struck twice by the approaching vehicle, first in the rear right corner and again after the vehicle spun around, striking the firetruck on the side.
“The force of the impact caused the 46,000-pound firetruck to move sideways by approximately three feet,” according to the release.
The firetruck is reported to have sustained $40,000 worth of damage, the release added.
After the vehicle struck the firetruck, northbound Highway 26 was closed to traffic, which was rerouted onto Business 26. The highway remained closed for approximately one hour, the released stated.
No civilians or emergency responders were injured during the events.
Agencies responding to the scene included the Fort Atkinson Fire Department, the Jefferson Fire Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service also was at the scene. The cattle were removed from the damaged trailer and transported from the scene. No animals were killed or injured during the incident, according to Lawrence.
The Fort Atkinson Fire Department has contacted the manufacturer of the damaged firetruck for a formal estimate and anticipates the vehicle to be repaired “as soon as possible,” the release noted.
“This incident shows the importance of proper staffing and apparatus response to crashes on busy roadways,” Rausch concluded. “Properly positioned blocking apparatus prevented the striking vehicle from entering the accident work area and striking firefighters, law enforcement or involved civilians.
“In this case, an important apparatus was damaged, but it did protect our most valuable assets, our emergency responders.”
