Christine Spangler

The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday presented its 2019 Economic Contribution Award to CBF Investment Company Inc. during the organization's annual dinner at the Fireside Dinner Theatre. CBF partners and siblings are Randy Connery, Rhonda Shore, Renee Beilke and Rodney Hetts. Shown above, from left, are: Carrie Chisholm, chamber executive director; Shore; Hetts; Beilke; and Nova Jiongco, 2020 chamber president. Not pictured are Randy and Tim Connery. Watch for full stories and more photos in Friday's Daily Union.