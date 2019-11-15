Daniel McWilliam, 38, of Fort Atkinson was charged Thursday with molesting a teenage girl and attempting to entice her into a room to engage in sexual activity. Appearing before Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Ben Brantmeier he was charged with with one count each of sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, exposing his genitals, child enticement, and knowingly failing to notify a school of his sex offender status. In addition, there are four counts of felony bailjumping. He faces a maximum sentence of more than 90 years in prison. The judge set a $5,000 cash bond based on McWilliam’s past history. Pictured above, McWilliam and his attorney Joseph Ricker of the State Public Defender’s office appeared via videoconference from the Jefferson County Jail before Thursday.