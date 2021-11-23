JOHNSON CREEK — After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, Johnson Creek’s “Christmas in the Village” community celebration will return at the end of this month, with added attractions.
The event will take place Friday and Saturday Nov. 26 and 27 throughout the village. Most activities will center around the Johnson Creek Historical Museum, located at 110 Aztalan St., and the Johnson Creek School, located at 455 Aztalan Street, but businesses around the community are joining in too with specials and Christmas activities.
The event is coordinated by the Johnson Creek Historical Society.
“Christmas in the Village” got its start four years ago. This will be the third year for the event, due to the pandemic gap.
“For a number of years, the historical society had held a children’s festival with crafts and activities for youngsters in the morning,” said Debra Brown, historical society president. “Then four years ago, we took part in another event at the museum at night.”
“After that, we decided to concentrate strictly on Christmas in the Village for the whole community,” Brown said.
The historical society president said that organizers are happy to be able to host this attraction again to kick off the holiday season in the local area and bring people together at Christmas-time.
The historical museum will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 and again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Nov. 27.
New this year, the event will include free rides with Santa on a Johnson Creek fire truck from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday night. The fire truck also will deliver Santa and Mrs. Claus to the event.
Throughout the fest, locally grown Christmas trees from Fraser Traditions Christmas Tree Farm of Helenville, and locally made holiday swags assembled by members of the historical society, will be available for purchase at the museum.
All proceeds from these sales will go to support the Johnson Creek Historical Society.
In addition, a number of local artisans will showcase and sell their handmade items, including knit items, paper crafts, and woodworking.
Maple syrup also will be available for purchase, along with locally roasted Berres Brothers coffee, which will also be sold as a fundraiser to support historical society collections and programs.
“Mistletoe mocha” drinks featuring Berres Bros. coffee will also be available on site for the special price of $7.
Meanwhile, hot chocolate and cookies will be free for children visiting Santa throughout the event.
Stocking stuffers created by the historical society include Santa and gnome mugs filled with Ghirardelli cocoa, chocolate spoons and marshmallows.
Saturday morning will bring the “Run Run Reindeer” fun run/walk along a 1.8 mile route starting and ending at the museum.
All donations from entry fees will go toward the Johnson Creek Food Pantry.
From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, horse and wagon rides will be offered for children and families. New to the “Christmas in the Village” celebration, this was done years ago in conjunction with the Johnson Creek Community Children’s Festival, Brown said.
Another highlight of the fest at the historical museum will be a gingerbread house contest, which will take place Friday.
Another big destination during the fest will be the Johnson Creek School, where the Friends of the Johnson Creek Library will be hosting the annual Holiday Fair.
Parking will be available in the school’s west Lot. Visitors should enter through the main gym doors.
The Friends of the Library event will feature 50 vendors, including area crafters, artisans, authors, food kiosks and, multi-level marketers, said C.J. O’Neil, Friends of the Library representative.
Also featured at the holiday fair will be a number of authors of children’s books and a few authors of adult works, who will be available to share their work and answer visitors’ questions.
The schedule is as follows:
At 9:30 a.m., Kaylor Weidenbeck and Pat Hall will be featured, followed at 10:15 by Shirley Wagand and Greg Renz (adult), at 11 a.m. by Emily Behl, Mary Schmal and Leanne Ross; at 11:45 a.m. by Linda Teed and Bob Allen.
Additional authors will also be at the event without specified times, including Peggy Race, Dennis Bries (adult), Jamie Hargroves, and Kellen Roggenbuck.
Also at the holiday fair, the Johnson Creek American Legion Auxiliary will host a café featuring the following menu: donuts and coffee, ham and cheese, Sloppy Joes, all-beef hot dogs, chips, cookies/bars, and cold beverages. Serving will take place and seating will be available in the Weis Center cafetorium.
In addition, O’Neil said, each of the vendors at the holiday fair will be offering a chance to win one of their products.
O’Neil noted that COVID-19 precautions will be taken at the indoor event, with masking recommended but not required.
“There is lots of space, and vendors will be spread out in both the gym and the Weis Center,” she said.
Meanwhile, a variety of events will be taking place Friday and Saturday around the Johnson Creek community.
The View at Johnson Creek will host an official drop-box for letters to Santa. This mailbox will be open on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kids are invited to drop off their letters and then stay for cocoa, holiday treats and a photo opportunity. All children submitting letters with a return address will get personal responses.
Various local businesses are also holding specials in conjunction with the community festival.
Rob’s Performance Motor Sports, Creek Nutrition, Breathe Salt and Sauna and Taco Bell will have special sales in conjunction with the event.
Culver’s of Johnson Creek will have specials, plus free value baskets and coupons with the purchase of $30 in gift cards.
A variety of community sponsors have donated to make this event possible. Brown said that J&L Tire is sponsoring the free cocoa for kids and the horse and wagon rides, while the free cookies which will be given out at the event will be donated by the Pine Cone Restaurant.
