JEFFERSON — The brainchild of Lake Mills resident “Pop” Wendt some 70 years ago, Christmas Neighbors returned to its traditional in-person distribution at Jefferson County Fair Park this year.
The Christmastime charity served a total of 575 families and 1,580 children this year between the general distribution and the related Adopt-a-Family program.
Over the past nearly seven decades, Christmas Neighbors has made the holiday season brighter for countless struggling families who otherwise might not be able to afford a traditional Christmas.
The charity was established in 1952 by the Rev. Clarence “Pop” Wendt, a Methodist pastor and county probation officer from Lake Mills. Initially serving the Jefferson area, the charity rapidly expanded to assist needy families from throughout the county through its regular toy giveaway and its more extensive Adopt-a-Family program.
To participate, a family must qualify for some sort of income-based government assistance, such as Badger Care, Head Start, Food Share, SNAP or Forward Wisconsin. Participants also must live in Jefferson County.
This year’s general distribution took place Wednesday at the Fair Park Activity Center, which over the course of two days transformed from a giant empty space to a department-store-sized array of toys and other gifts, all to benefit needy kids.
The general distribution served 393 families and 1,110 children from throughout Jefferson County this year, said Lorna Lovett, Christmas Neighbors president.
Every year, this charity works to assure that needy children from throughout the county are able to experience the wonders of Christmas, including toys and gifts under the tree.
In addition, the charity distribution provides mittens, hats, blankets and food items for participating families to make sure their holiday is warm, ample and full of good cheer.
An auxiliary program, the Adopt-a-Family program, served another 182 families and an additional 470 children, Lovett said. Through this program, individuals, businesses or organizations adopted individual families, providing them with personalized gifts for all of the children, a full Christmas dinner and other extras like grocery or gas cards.
This year’s event took many months of preparation and the involvement of countless volunteers, including hundreds of high school students from around the county and community volunteers who came in to set up and run the event this past week.
“We were blessed to have many volunteers on set-up day and distribution day,” Lovett aid.
High school students from Lake Mills, Johnson Creek and Jefferson helped make set-up day go quickly,” the president said.
She credited the countless donors from around the county who contributed food, toys, blankets, hats, mittens, miscellaneous household goods — and of course monetary donations to support the program as a whole.
This level of community support affords recipient families many choices, helping to personalize their Christmas gifts and make sure everyone gets something they want or need, she said.
Meanwhile, local high schoolers who are active in their school’s Latino Clubs and other bilingual students provided essential help to participating families on distribution day, the organization’s president said.
Lovett also recognized the Lake Ripley 4-H Club out of Cambridge, which came in on the back end to help with cleanup at the end of distribution Wednesday.
“Each year I am just overwhelmed by the generosity of the community,” Lovett said
She said anyone who visits the set-up day before the annual distribution is awestruck at the amount of effort that goes into the event — with van after van pulling up full of toys and gifts, full semi-trucks of food unloading on site and a herd of volunteers pulling together to make the event a reality.
JHS EFFORTAngie Winchell, who coordinated the actual food drive at Jefferson High School in conjunction with Christmas Neighbors, noted that while she is fairly new to the program, this volunteer effort on the part of the school has been going on since 1991.
“The JHS Student Council annually puts together a friendly competition amongst all the homerooms by organizing a food drive to collect non-perishable food items for Christmas Neighbors recipients,” Winchell said.
In addition, the Jefferson High School FFA agribusiness club did its part by collecting lightly used toys, and this year, National Honor Society donated tie-blankets.
“Due to the increased needs and requests in our communities again this year, JHS set a goal of collecting 10,000 non-perishable food items,” Winchell said.
Despite challenges due to the continuing pandemic, the school district met that goal, collecting a total of 10,051 non-perishable food items plus $1,188.90 in monetary contributions.
Johnson Creek High School sent 20 students and 4 staff members to Tuesday’s set-up, as well as providing 10 bilingual students and 3 staff members to assist during the actual distribution day.
The Johnson Creek schools donated year more than $2,000 in cash and non-perishable items to the overall effort.
The amount of food collected required three school buses and eight additional vehicles to transport it from the school to the fairgrounds.
“During the week students were asking me if I thought we would make our 10,000-item goal this year,” Winchell said. “I just kept telling them you have to believe in the magic of Christmas.”
William Beil, who took over the student volunteer coordination at Jefferson High School this year, said that the Jefferson school had 18 Student Council members volunteering at the event.
The group started their day at the high school, loading buses with a hallway full of food donations collected over the past week from students at Jefferson High School.
From there, the student volunteers traveled to Jefferson County Fair Park to help sort and organize canned goods onto shelves for distribution day.
Then, students helped sort and fold hats and scarves; carried in toy donations and cleaned up boxes.
Finally, they unloaded and sorted about a thousand pounds of meat contributed by Jones Dairy Farm and which had been brought into the fairgrounds on pallets inside a refrigerated semi-truck into smaller portions for distribution.
“I had never experienced Christmas Neighbors prior to this year, and I was taken aback when I was able to visualize the amount of care and consideration Jefferson County has for its residents,” Beil said.
The depth of generosity that students and other volunteers and donors show is breathtaking, Beil said, and it clearly makes a big difference to families from throughout the Jefferson County area.
“It’s important for our students to see this and understand how they can positively impact those that may be less fortunate.” Beil said. “I’m confident that our students will carry that experience with them for a lifetime.”
ON TO NEXT YEARNow that this year’s distribution has wrapped up, planners will immediately shift toward preparing for next year’s event.
As such, fundraising for the charity is year-round.
Even after the day of distribution, anyone wishing to donate to Christmas Neighbors may do so at any time.
Monetary donations in any amount always are welcome and can be sent to Jefferson County Christmas Neighbors at P.O. Box 177, Jefferson, WI 53549. There also is a PayPal link on the organization’s “donate” page on Facebook.
