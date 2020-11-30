JEFFERSON — Jefferson County Christmas Neighbors continues to take applications through Dec. 7 for the local nonprofit’s toy and Adopt-a-Family programs.
The program, which for the past 50-plus years has provided free Christmas gifts, clothes and food for needy children and their families across Jefferson County, will indeed be continuing this year, though with pandemic-related changes.
To sign up, people may call (920)674-4499 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and a volunteer will help.
More information on Christmas Neighbors is available on the organization’s official website, www.christmasneighbors.org.
In addition, the organization is welcoming community donations to assist with this year’s program.
To help, people may send checks to Christmas Neighbors at the following address: P.O. Box 177, Jefferson, WI, 53549. People may also donate via Pay Pal on the website at www.christmasneighbors.org.
Due to COVID-19, the organization is only accepting monetary donations this year.
Last year, Jefferson County Christmas Neighbors provided assistance for almost 600 families, representing 1,700 children from throughout the county.
