Jefferson County voters will face a full ballot when they go to the polls on April 7.
Candidates for city council and village board of trustees had until Jan. 7 to file nomination papers. The following will be on the ballot:
Fort Atkinson
Fort Atkinson City Council seats currently held by council members Bruce Johnson and Jude Hartwick will be up for election in the spring.
Johnson is seeking re-election, while Hartwick is not running for a new term.
Joining Johnson on the ballot will be newcomers Jean Brooks and Brandon Housley.
Both seats are two-year terms.
Jefferson
Residents in the City of Jefferson will cast ballots for mayor and four seats on the Jefferson Common Council in April.
Seats currently held by Alderpersons Ron Miller, Paul Peachey, Jim Horn and Richard Lares are on the ballot. Miller and Lares are seeking re-election, while Peachey and Horn are stepping down.
Alan Young and Chick Neils — who also ran in 2018 — are also running for council.
Mayor Dale Oppermann is running unopposed for re-election.
All seats are at-large and for two years.
Whitewater
Three seats are up for election on the Whitewater Common Council in April.
They include those in Aldermanic Districts 2 and 4 and an at-large seat. In all cases, the incumbent is running unopposed.
Matthew Schulgit is the incumbent in District 2, which includes Wards 7 and 8.
In District 4, encompassing Wards 5, and 6, Lynn Binnie is the incumbent.
James Allen holds the at-large seat.
All terms are for two years.
Lake Mills
Two seats on the Lake Mills City Council are up for election this spring.
Positions currently held by incumbents Diann Hosp Fritsch and Vickie Schmidt will appear on the ballot.
Fritsch represents those in Wards 1, 4, 5 and 8, while Schmidt’s district includes Wards 2, 3, 6 and 7. Both are seeking re-election unopposed.
Both seats carry three-year terms.
Waterloo
Three seats on the Waterloo Common council are up for election in April.
The council seats on the ballot are held by incumbent Ward 2 Alderperson Eric Rhynes, incumbent Ward 4/5 Alderperson Jeanette Petts and incumbent Alderperson at-large Charles Kuhl.
All three are running unopposed for new four-year terms.
Watertown
Villages
Cambridge
Three positions on the Village of Cambridge Board of Trustees are slated to be on the April ballot.
Seats held by incumbents Susan Christianson, Paula Hollenbeck and Eric Wittwer are up for re-election.
Christianson and Hollenbeck have filed non-candidacy papers, meaning they won't be seeking another term. Wittwer, Carla Galler and Wyatt Rose are seeking the three seats.
All positions are for two years.
Lac La Belle
Two positions on the Village of Lac La Belle Board of Trustees will be on the April ballot.
The seats of village Trustees John Evans and Dean Koenigs are open.
A caucus is expected to be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, to determine the candidates.
Both seats are for two-year terms.
Johnson Creek
Johnson Creek residents will be filling three seats on the village board of trustees next April.
The seats held by incumbent Trustees David A. Rousayne, Rooney Freimund and Joseph Yaeger IV are up for election. All three incumbents are running for another term.
Newcomer De Anna Biznatch is challenging them for one of their seats.
All positions are for two-year terms.
Sullivan
Two trustee positions on the Village of Sullivan Board of Trustees will be up for election in April.
Incumbent trustees are Randy McHugh and Timothy Horton. Horton filed non-candidacy and will not seek another term.
Newcomer Daniel Gross is running for the open seat and McHuge is running for re-election.
Terms are for two years.
Palmyra
Palmyra has three open village trustee seats and an opening for municipal judge.
Seven candidates are running for the three trustee seats, so a primary will be held in February to narrow the field by one.
Incumbent Trustees William Lurvey and Julie Powell will be seeking re-election. Trustee Cindy Bontempo filed non-candidacy papers and will not be on the ballot.
Five newcomers running for the open seats are Louis J. Nowak, Nick Troiola, Rebecca McAllister, Sadie Barnes and Stephen M. Clubb.
Charles Warren Sr., an incumbent trustee, is running for municipal judge.
Terms for all positions are for two years.
