The City of Fort Atkinson is prepared to confront the coronavirus head-on with emergency resources and personnel in place.
That’s the message from Fire Atkinson Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Daryl Rausch, who updated Fort Atkinson City Council members Tuesday on precautions being taken to prepare for and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus in the community.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a contagious, and at times fatal, respiratory disease designated by the World Health Organization as a public health emergency of international concern.
“Based on the numbers that were then-current (last Sunday), doing nothing in our community could lead to about 37 deaths based on the population that we have using national statistics,” Rausch informed the council. “Doing what we’re doing could result in 1.2 deaths in our community from this (virus). So, we’re taking a lot of steps proactively and preventively.”
Rausch, who heads the city’s Office of Emergency Management, said his job is to facilitate discussion, and that senior staff from the city have met numerous times on the situation.
“We’ve met with school board, we’ve talked with the hospital, we’ve talked with the county emergency management and the county health office numerous times a day,” Rausch said. “We’re all trying to react to information that’s coming to us.
“So, we’ve put memos out, we’ve put out press releases,” he added. “We issued a press release last Friday, and within half-an-hour, the federal directions had changed, and they have changed multiple times since then.”
The latest directive was to close restaurants and most public places Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m., the director said.
“Again, a lot of this is reaction — a lot of it is trying to keep ahead of it (COVID-10) and trying to manage the things that are coming toward us,” Rausch said. “We probably won’t be running into costs unless we start seeing (infectious) cases locally.”
The way coronavirus cases tend to present, he said, is one or two at first, and then a hotspot of cases that expands outward from there.
“Our goal is to not have that hotspot creep here in our community,” Rausch stated. “As of right now, I know of no confirmed cases anywhere in Jefferson County.”
The director said he told senior staff members at their meeting Monday that “we are most likely going to be criticized when we do nothing or whether we do more than we should.”
“Hopefully, six months from now I can stand in front of you when this is over and say (that because of) all of the things we did, we did not have a serious issue here,” Rausch said. “I’m willing to take the criticism for going overboard, rather than take the criticism for not doing enough.”
Most city buildings are closed and most city programming has been suspended, he said, noting that the city has modified response profiles in place for responding to the threat.
“We’re minimizing police officer contact with patients before EMS arrives on scene,” Rausch indicated. “None of our people from the fire department are responding directly to the scene — they’re going to the station (first) to make sure they have the proper protective equipment and also the appropriate supervision before they come in contact with a patient.”
Their medical director from Fort HealthCare, he said, has recommended a couple of steps that can be taken immediately by the emergency response agency, starting with wearing all equipment at their disposal: gloves, safety glasses and respirators.
“And those are things that we’ve always carried and we’ve always had available,” Rausch said. “And, secondly, as soon as we make contact with a patient who is a confirmed or a suspected carrier, we need to put a mask on that patient. Because at that point, 90 percent of the exposure to our people has been taken care of, once we get a mask on the patient. So that’s what we’re doing.”
Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department are working together to staff the three rigs.
“As long as we stay ahead of it (COVID-19) and we (Fort Atkinson) don’t become a hotspot, I think we have plenty of resources to deal with it,” Rausch assured the council members.
The other day at the senior staff meeting, he said, the group conceived of cross-utilizing personnel from buildings that might be closed and moving them into other areas to answer telephones, for example.
Also, “DPW (Department of Public Works) has a number of people who are paid-on-call firefighters,” Rausch said. “We’ve talked about if we start getting busy on the EMS (Emergency Medical Services) side to bring those people over to the fire department and have them work there instead of the DPW.
“So, I think we’ve addressed all of the eventualities and most of the possibilities going forward,” he added. “So, from my point of view, I think we’re doing all the things we should do and I think we’re as prepared as we can be.”
Nevertheless, he cautioned that people should be prepared for the virus to get worse before it gets better.
“Originally, we thought that this (COVID-19) would possibly be over by the first of April,” Rausch said. “Dr. (Anthony) Fauci at one of the press conferences (Monday) said July or August may be more realistic when we start seeing a significant change.”
The virus really hit heavily in November in China, he reminded the council, and that country just now is starting to see, for about a week, a flattening of the infections. It is expected that within a couple more weeks, China will start seeing a decrease, he noted.
“I think that here in the United States, and especially here in Wisconsin, we haven’t reached the top of that curve yet,” Rausch said. “Everybody keeps talking about flattening the curve, flattening the curve by separating (people) to prevent the spread of it. That doesn’t necessarily mean that it (virus) is just going to go away, but hopefully it will level out. Our whole goal is to try and have the least number of infections that’s possible.”
The goal, at least locally, he said, is to not overtax the emergency medical services and hospital systems, which could occur very quickly.
“We want to prevent that from happening, rather than having to deal with it (repercussions) later,” Rausch said, adding that Fort HealthCare and the Jefferson County Health Department have been instrumental in helping his agency navigate these unchartered waters.
Above all, the director stressed that the public should pay attention to the directions being issued by the state and federal governments.
“There’s a reason why we’re asking (people) to not congregate in one place, and we’re asking them to shelter in place if they feel that they are ill,” Rausch said. “As I said earlier, dealing with this on the front end is a bit painful for everybody — not being able to go out to eat and not having school, and all those things.
“But I can tell you the alternative would be significantly more painful and the economic impact would be tremendous compared to what we’re seeing now,” he concluded.
In related action Tuesday, the council approved a declaration of emergency in the City of Fort Atkinson, under municipal code, in order to facilitate response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“At this time, we have not yet encountered any increased expenditures or equipment needs related to the pandemic,” Fire Chief Rausch informed the council. “We could, however, require additional spending for overtime, other wages, equipment or supplies if the situation continues for an extended period.”
Approval of the declaration, he said, authorizes spending up to predetermined limits without specific council approval, for addressing emerging risks, if a meeting cannot be called in a timely manner.
“While no official determination has been made at this time, expenses incurred (by firefighters and emergency responders) after approval of this (declaration) may be submitted for reimbursement if the state or federal government initiates a cost recovery program,” Rausch noted.
There is no financial impact to the city at this time, he said, adding that if funding is required, further request(s) and follow-ups will occur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.