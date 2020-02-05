The Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday night approved spending more than $700,000 this year on public works projects spanning from streets to stop signs to trees.
The two highest areas of need are crack fill and street rehabilitation, city engineer Andy Selle told the council during its regular meeting. Roads are rated on a one to 10 scale, and 35 percent — about 21.5 miles — of the city’s 63 miles of paved roads are rated a four or less.
While this is a massive improvement from 2011, when more than 50 percent of the city’s roads were rated a four or less, Selle said there still are several areas that require a fair amount of work.
Most of the funds for the projects are coming from the general fund, but about 30 percent of the money will be derived from the city’s wheel tax.
The crack-fill program is continued maintenance on streets that were paved in the last three to seven years. In 2020, there is $125,000 budgeted for this program.
The city is budgeting $648,000 to rehabilitate city streets in 2020 with work focusing on three highly used parts of town.
“We’re working on collectors and arterials first,” Selle said. “Those roads that are well traveled are seeing improvements.”
The area of Fort Atkinson that will experience the most work this year consists of the neighborhood streets north of the Rock River consisting of Water Street, Edward Street, Clarence Street, Jefferson Street and North Fourth Street.
The work on this section is budgeted for $429,000, including: Water Street, $14,500; Edward Street, $107,000; Clarence Street, $108,500; and North Fourth Street, $84,500.
Also receiving work in the city-center neighborhoods, at a cost of $164,000, are South High Street and South Third Street East. That is budgeted at $107,000 and $57,000, respectively.
On the south side of town, Highland Avenue is getting a $55,000 restoration.
Selle said he knows residents outside of these areas might want and need their streets redone, but there has to be certain areas of priority, and in some cases, the work needs to wait until the city can plan to replace the water main, as well.
Selle said it doesn’t make sense to redo a street if the city will be tearing it up again in a few years to replace the main. So, some areas of need will get repaved when those projects can be planned.
“Boy, there’s a lot of work getting done,” council President Paul Kotz said after Selle's report.
Outside of the streets, the city is planning to continue maintenance and construction of sidewalks and bike paths.
The sidewalk rehabilitation program is budgeted at $47,000 to address complaints of defective sidewalks over the summer.
Secondary to fixing existing sidewalks is filling in areas where there is missing sidewalk in older parts of town.
Also included in the projects are updates to the wastewater, water and electric utilities; tree and leaf removal; and street light replacement.
