Radio journalism was a third career for Michael Clish, who took the job at Fort Atkinson’s WFAW expecting to move on after a couple of years.
Instead, Clish fell in love with his adopted hometown and the opportunity radio journalism offered to be right in the thick of local politics, entertainment and community life.
He wound up staying in his job as reporter and radio talk show host for a quarter-century, long past the time he could have retired.
However, a change in management and format led Clish to give his notice this past week.
WFAW does plan to continue covering local news, but will not be delving into politics, and that was one of the aspects of his job that Clish liked the best.
It was a downturn in the economy during the early 1990s that led Clish to switch careers. He had been running a search firm, but hiring was down and he didn’t have the clients he needed to carry on in that business.
With talk radio ramping up across the nation, Clish thought it might be a good time to enter community journalism. He took a one-year course through Brown Institutes in Minneapolis and searched for a job in a small market.
Clish soon was snapped up by WFAW, and while he had not planned to stay in the area, he quickly found himself hooked.
He was really impressed with the Fort Atkinson community, the fact that it had a daily newspaper, its close connections to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, the amazing community resource the Hoard Historical Museum offered, the excellent local library and an independent bookstore (The Velveteen Rabbit, which since has become another victim of the changing economy).
“This is my kind of place,” he remembers thinking.
Clish’s job sent him throughout the local region, to
school board and city council meetings, local fairs and festivals and so much more.
In addition to recapping the local headlines on air throughout the day, Clish hosted a local talk show called “Morning Magazine,” through which he introduced listeners to movers and shakers from throughout the region, as well as nationally known performers bringing their shows to the area.
“I have loved doing the interviews,” Clish said. “Doing ‘Morning Magazine’ has connected me with some wonderful guests over the years.”
Talking to all kinds of people from different perspectives and with different areas of expertise meant that Clish never stopped learning.
He mentioned local emeritus professor Richard Haven from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater as one of his favorite repeat guests, while Carl Reiner of “The Dick van Dyke Show” was among those who stood out among his nationally known guests.
For the past quarter-century, a typical work day for Clish has meant coming into the station at 4:30 a.m., prepping to go on air at 6 a.m., hosting his talk show in the morning, and preparing short news broadcasts throughout the day.
The afternoons would bring lots of email contacts as Clish set up more interviews, and in the evenings, Clish liked to partake of the local entertainment scene, including the rich array of concerts and shows hosted at UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium and those hosted by the Council for the Performing Arts in Jefferson.
Early on in his career at WFAW, Clish had the opportunity to be involved in a few live theater events himself. His favorite was the CPA’s performance of “1776,” which he said featured a stellar cast of local performers.
“I myself had a small role, but I was proud to be part of it,” Clish said.
Another aspect of his job which Clish considered a highlight was the opportunity to host candidate debates in conjunction with the Daily Jefferson County Union, local chambers of commerce, the Fort Atkinson Branch of the American Association of University Women and the Whitewater Area League of Woman Voters.
Clish was a natural to serve as debate moderator and emcee, with his radio intonation and polished interviewing skills.
In this role, Clish oversaw numerous candidate debates through the years, in several area communities.
One of the most exciting was that between incumbent state Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, the Republican, and his Democratic challenger, Lori Compas of Fort Atkinson, in 2012. This occurred right in the middle of the attempted recall of then-Governor Scott Walker and Fitzgerald, and Clish remembers thinking at the time that he was not sure Fitzgerald would agree to appear under the circumstances.
But the senator did agree to participate, and the two appeared not on the normal debate stage at Jefferson’s Puerner Building, but in the 800-seat auditorium at Jefferson High School.
Clish estimated the crowd for that evening’s debate at 500 people or more.
“It was a heck of a debate,” he said.
Though the crowd was not perfect, most behaved commendably, given the heated atmosphere of the recall, and both candidates did a good job in laying out their differing visions, philosophies and policies.
“There was not a ‘winner’ in that debate,” Clish said. “Both candidates laid out their perspectives and did a really good job making their points.”
Throughout his years in radio journalism, Clish said, the field has undergone a lot of changes. As with many other industries, the technology has advanced greatly over the years.
“The technology we use now is higher quality, and yet it takes up half the space as what I started with,” he said.
Another change throughout the industry — not just radio journalism, but print journalism as well — is the hollowing out of newsrooms.
All over the news business, advertising dollars have shrunk along with the decline of local supporting businesses, and as audiences peeled off of local independent media to rely on internet-based news, often sponsored or with a particular political slant.
“When I started at WFAW, there were three people in the news department, but for 20 years now, it’s just been me,” Clish said.
Meanwhile, the industry trend of media buyouts and consolidations has hit Fort Atkinson, too.
When Clish started at WFAW, the local radio station was owned by Goetz Broadcasting. Then Marathon Media took over, followed by NRG (New Radio Group).
Six months ago, another company, Magnum Media, took over. The shift to Magnum control was finalized Oct. 1.
Following the past changeovers, though various aspects of the business changed, the newsroom was left to run pretty much as it always had. However, Magnum wanted to do things a little differently, Clish said.
While local news still was on the agenda, no longer was the station going to cover “politics,” which had been one of Clish’s passions.
Clish found this change in policy unnecessarily restraining and decided it was time to bow out.
He said he has no immediate plans to find another place of employment, but, rather, is just going to “lie low” for the rest of the pandemic, however long that is.
He’s not ruling out the possibility of another twilight career in the future. But whether on-mic or off, one thing is for sure: Clish will maintain a keen interest in politics and community life.
“It has been a great run,” he concluded. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my colleagues, my guests and all of the people I have met through WFAW.”
Scott Trentadue, who hired Clish a quarter century ago said that when he considered Clish as a candidate for the job, he was impressed with Clish’s commitment to local news and locally generated programming, and his dedication to the area communities.
“Michael attended events almost seven days a week for WFAW,” said Trentadue, who now works for the Hometown News Group, associated with the Daily Union and Adams Publishing Group.
Trentadue called Clish “the backbone of local radio” and said he will be greatly missed.
Richard Haven, professor emeritus of communications with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, who has been a “permanent guest” on Clish’s talk shows for the past 22 years, commended Clish’s professionalism, eloquence and the broad background he brought to the job.
“What he has done is to connect people throughout the local communities — Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Whitewater,” Haven said. “He has brought attention to a lot of the work that’s going on in the local communities, from nonprofits to local government to other causes.”
Haven said for himself, he particularly enjoyed coordinating with Clish to talk with entertainment figures and authors known nationwide, and the book talks they had, recommending some of the books they were reading that might be of interest to the general public.
Haven said journalists of Clish’s caliber are becoming ever more rare.
“So many towns have lost the sense of community that comes with having a local newspaper or radio station,” Haven said.
The emeritus professor said the combination of talents Clish brought to local news and the connections he helped people make with issues of regional and even national import really made an impact on local residents community, saying Clish’s presence as part of the local journalism scene will be missed.
