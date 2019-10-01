A man whose family business does many of the household chores that people don’t like to do themselves was recognized by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Tuesday evening.
Eli Cloute, of Cloute Inc., was named 2019 “Small Businessperson of the Year” during the chamber’s fall gathering at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club.
Chamber President Ryan Klopcic noted that every year, the chamber salutes a small-business chamber member on the basis of growth, staying power, business accomplishments and community involvement. Past chamber presidents reviewed the nominations in August and selected this year’s winner.
“The award this year could have been given in 1953, when the business was first founded on a handshake between two friends,” Klopcic said. “It could have been awarded in 1975, when the second generation joined in, expanding the customer base and incorporating the business. It could have been awarded in 1991, when the third generation stepped in to learn the business and eventually become the owner.”
He continued: “Most of you in this room have utilized this company’s services. They do the jobs no one else wants. They literally ‘lighten’ the load of work for their customers. And they are known in the community not just for their familiar light-blue company vans, but for their core values which permeate everything from their hiring process to their service guarantee.”
Klopcic said that visitors to Cloute Inc.’s Facebook page will see images of their employees on vacation or participating in the chamber golf outing, highlights of those employees’ accomplishments and examples of the work they are doing for residents and businesses.
“You’ll see the company’s support for worthy community projects and, most of all, you’ll see the story of a family’s investment in Fort Atkinson that began with the image of a solitary man carrying a ladder on his shoulders and a bucket in his hand, walking with purpose to assist a client in need,” Klopcic said.
Cloute received several nominations this year, with the common denominator being the strong character he demonstrates both on the job and off, noted Klopcic.
“Yes, it’s true that the company has staying power, as we’ve already established, having been around for three generations,” he said. “And yes, they are continuing to grow, having purchased the former Smith Motors building and expanding their employee base to a total of 76 full- and part-time staff, many of whom are given their first chance at employment as young adults just entering the workforce for the first time.
“As for innovation, the company has responded to market demands, starting as a window- and wall-washing company, then adding carpet cleaning, painting, pressure-washing, gutter flushing, janitorial services and, new this year, a handyman maintenance service, which your chamber has been very thankful to utilize when the roof leaks or the furnace needs checking,” Klopcic said. “Every decision they make is for the long-term vision for their business and the people they employ.”
People are the reason the company is as successful as it is, he said.
“Says nominator Rochelle Mitchell with PremierBank, “From a customer standpoint, they respond to our requests with great communication, even as their team grows. They have the most courteous, respectful and conscientious employees,” he read.
“Eli and his father, Bob, have set a standard not often seen in an industry where messiness is the norm,” said Klopcic. “But they work hard at building trust and dependability, and they do that by infusing every job with excellence.”
He also read remarks by Doreen Wendlandt, who recently retired after 20 years with the company, the first eight out of the Cloute family home.
“Cloute Inc. employees are a team,” she wrote, and that includes Eli and his family. “It wasn’t unusual to find him showing up at a late night jobsite, not to check up on the employees, but to offer a helping hand when there was extra work to be done. He fostered a culture of helping us be our best selves, which reflected in our work and our service to customers.”
She concluded with a popular quote: “Good leaders believe their team works for them. Great leaders believe they work for their team.”
“I can say that the Cloute Inc. team is lucky to have such a great leader as Eli working for us, to help drive us forward,” Wendlandt wrote.
Klopcic noted that running a business of any size is challenging, but Eli Cloute is doing so on top of several other commitments, such as his service as a board member on the new Crown of Life Christian Academy. He and his wife, Tami, a Mary Kay beauty consultant, have five children.
“He and some of his staff are vital members of our two largest project committees, Rhythm on the River and the golf outing,” Klopcic said. “He has further served the chamber as a board member, and is a strong supporter of Project LEAD, routinely sending staff through this annual leadership training program.”
Klopcic also read a comment from Tami Cloute: “Eli’s focus of faith, family and career has kept him grounded while he’s built a strong sense of community and family within the organization. His futuristic mind set always keeps us on our toes, and his love and energy in everything he does fills our hearts. He’s still working on teaching the boys not to touch the windows!”
“It’s tempting to say Eli Cloute has left indelible fingerprints on our community, but for a window washer, that might not be much of a compliment,” Klopcic said. “Let’s just say that even when the prints have been washed, Eli’s signature remains.”
Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, was on hand to present Cloute with a legislative citation.
Nass said he was glad to attend Tuesday’s chamber fall open house and personally recognize Cloute as Fort Atkinson’s Small Businessperson of the Year.
“I think how proud the generations who have gone before you, since you are the third (generation) — how proud they must feel that the business continues with great vigor and acceptance in the community,” Nass said. “I think that’s awesome.”
Sixty-six years is a long time, the senator acknowledged of Cloute, Inc.’s tenure.
“In the core values you’ve got excellence, and it takes excellence to keep a business going for that long,” Nass pointed out. “And with the employees, and supporting the employees, because they really are the backbone of a company.”
Passion also is, and has been, another driving force in the company’s success, he noted.
“Passion really is the igniter of innovation and ideas, and in your case success,” Nass commented. “Passion has got to be burning brightly.”
Nass then presented a citation from the Wisconsin State Legislature, on behalf of himself and Rep. Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, to Cloute, whose company has operated in Fort Atkinson since 1953.
The award recipient then took to the lectern to offer a few remarks.
“Having five kids, hopefully one of those can go into the fourth generation (of the company)—that’s a goal of ours,” Cloute told those gathered.
He then shared a story about his grandfather that still resonates with him as it relates to the company’s success.
“We were down in the basement of PremierBank — it was a Friday night (and) I wanted to go to the basketball game,” Cloute said. “And I’m swishing the Johnny Mop around in the toilet. And my grandpa comes in, and he’s like: ‘The only crappier thing than cleaning a crappy toilet is doing a crappy job doing it.’
“To the point, that everybody said, that’s our core value of excellence,” Cloute said. “If you’re going to do something, do it well.”
And that bit of grandfatherly advice, he said, is something that always has struck with him.
“And the next generation, my dad — my dad is a lover of people,” Cloute said. “He respects someone whether they’re cleaning a toilet or they’re the CEO of an important account. It doesn’t matter — you respect them and you treat them well.”
Now, he said, the responsibility of carrying on those important company lessons falls to him.
“All the good people at Cloute … and all the managers treat our company as if they’re owners themselves, so that’s pretty cool,” Cloute concluded. “So, thank you very much.”
