JEFFERSON — A 28-year-old Clyman woman pleaded not guilty Monday in the June stabbing of a Watertown man.
Jasmine D. Young is charged with causing substantial bodily harm with a deadly weapon. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of seven years and six months in prison and a fine of $10,000.
Young appeared before Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge William Hue Monday.
According to the criminal complaint filed by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Watertown police officers responded to a report of a fight outside an apartment complex at 1153 Boughton St. around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, June 9.
The report referenced a man and woman fighting outside the complex. The woman had been knocked to the ground and the man had been cut or stabbed and gone to the hospital, according to the criminal complaint.
An officer went to the Watertown Regional Medical Center Emergency Room to find the wounded man, according to the complaint. There, he saw a vehicle with blood on the driver’s side and in the passenger seat, as well as a trail of blood leading into the entrance.
In the hospital, the officer found the woman who drove the wounded man, Devon Robinson, to the hospital. The woman said Robinson had been screaming for help outside the complex after being stabbed, according to the complaint.
Robinson was later flown by Med-Flight helicopter to Aurora Hospital in Summit, where he received several stitches to treat two stab wounds on his arm. On each wound, the complaint states, the knife had gone completely through his arm.
After going to the hospital, the officer returned to the scene, where he spoke to a resident of the apartment complex.
That resident told the officer she heard what sounded like a fight outside and stepped out her front door to see a black male standing over a black female on the sidewalk, the complaint states.
When the citizen yelled to the man to stop hitting the woman, he responded by saying, “The crazy (expletive) stabbed me with a knife,” according to the complaint.
The Watertown Police Department received a phone call later in which a citizen reported that their daughter was the woman involved in the fight, the complaint states.
Young reportedly was in an apartment in the complex and covered in blood. She was taken to the hospital and gave a statement to police.
She said she was trying to leave the complex when she realized her car was stuck. While she was trying to free her car, she told police, Robinson ran at her and kicked her in the face, the complaint states.
Young told police she got up, grabbed her knife and ran toward Robinson, saying she was taking the law into her own hands, according to the complaint. Young and Robinson then were separated.
Young told police she would have done more if she had more energy.
“I was so out of it I couldn’t do what I wanted to do, officer,” Young told police. “If I did what I wanted to do, he would not be living right now.”
Later, it was found that Young had a blood-alcohol content of .18 — more than twice the legal limit. Police found Young’s vehicle at the scene with a smashed fender and two flat tires and a bloody kitchen knife that was 10-15 feet from the vehicle in the grass, according to the complaint.
Young is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial conference at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.