JEFFERSON — A collection bin is now available at the Jefferson Piggly Wiggly to benefit the drive for outdoor classroom kits for the Jefferson elementary schools.
The drive is the brainchild of Valorie Schamens, who is assembling the kits together as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project.
Schamens is seeking help from the public in gathering items and funds for the outdoor classroom kits so they can be ready to go when school opens in the fall.
It will cost $4,000 to supply all three of the district’s elementary schools who are willing to sponsor an individual bag for $5, a classroom set of outdoor learning kits for $150, or a full grade for $700.
Monetary donations, via check, may be sent to West Elementary School, 900 Milwaukee St., Jefferson WI 53549.
Checks should be to written out to the School District of Jefferson (or SDOJ for short), with “Outdoor Classroom” in the memo.
Donations of needed items should be dropped off in the new bin at the Piggly Wiggly.
Each kit will include a durable bag, clipboard, pen, pencil, eraser, a small portable pencil sharpener and a waterproof “sit-upon.”
