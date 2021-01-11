This is part of a periodic series of columns by Daily Union reporter Pam Chickering Wilson, who is sharing her own experiences in getting the most out of life without going broke. Living “richer” in this instance means living a fuller, more meaningful life without living a spendier one.
At last, light and air after a dark month!
Cooped up at home with the coronavirus during almost the entirety of the holiday season, our family missed all of the regular seasonal events, from Christmas parades to family gatherings.
The closest we came to a family holiday celebration in December came on Christmas Eve night, when my sister and her family arrived at our house for a no-contact, COVID-19 protected gift delivery.
They drove two hours round-trip to make the delivery and to pick up our gifts, which we’d set outside our front door. The totality of our interaction was summed up in a swift socially distanced chat out in the open air — Kevin, the kids and I perched on our second-floor balcony, my sister Linda and her family on the sidewalk below, bundled up against the 6-degree chill.
But the real highlight of the season came as December came to a snowy close and the last of our family members was released from COVID-19 isolation.
Christmas Day itself proved less than ideal, with one of our children suffering a sleepless night of uncontrollable chills and heart palpitations, and the loss of the sense of taste and smell rendering all of those holiday treats dull.
However, the close of December and dawning of January brought brighter days.
As early dusk closed a midnight blue shutter on the world, the snowy streets of our neighborhood lit up with Christmas trees, twinkle strands and icicle lights. Fanciful reindeer, outlined in starry white, pranced on rooftops, and colorful patterns danced on the sides of houses.
At the end of December, our entire family got out to traverse the neighborhood, playfully rating the area homes and yards for their holiday decor.
(Our own property got a ‘D’ for our pretty, but minimal, seasonal decorations and lack of outside lights.)
Every one of us had our own preferences, which entered into our differing ratings, but in general, more points went to properties with more lights, as long as they weren’t over-the-top.
Greenery, garlands of evergreen and holly, red velvet ribbon, sleigh bells and other traditional accoutrements garnered extra points, as did original touches like antique sleds, real snowmen, ice skates on the door and beautifully hand-painted signs.
Touches of humor got extra points as well.
Non-Christmas colors — purple and orange for Christmas? — didn’t rate so well. Nor did half- or fully-deflated blow-up decor.
Meanwhile, certain seasonal violations racked up negative points, such as the holiday decorations that incorporated old signs from the recent election (No!) or rotting pumpkins still sitting alongside the tinsel and Santa figures (Also no!)
Members of our family were at odds over how to rate a certain property which had clearly left up its Halloween decorations and then added Christmas touches right on top of the existing decor.
I wasn’t a big fan of the skeleton climbing the porch rail while bedecked in strands of tinsel, or the skulls peering out the windows amidst the holiday wreaths, but my son Michael, 12, thought the clash of seasons lent the house a certain “Nightmare Before Christmas” flair.
But the highlight of the whole season for our family came on Saturday Jan. 2, when we actually got out of town for our first-ever Christmas “event.”
The evening began at Jefferson’s Riverfront Park, where my oldest child Rowan, 16, Michael and friends from school who had all recently endured bouts with COVID-19 were finally able to gather maskless for a gift exchange and snow fun.
High spirits ensued as the sky turned from grey to twilight blue. The teens exclaimed over purposely goofy gifts and delighted in the outdoor setting, running through the snow, spelling out messages with footprints, climbing the skatepark ramps and throwing too-powdery snowballs.
As darkness covered the sky, we adjourned to Jefferson’s Rotary Waterfront Park, where we finally got a look at the Jefferson Live Music Foundation’s “Winter Nights, River Lights” display.
The night was crisp, the kids’ feet and hands already icy, but new snow covered everything and multitudinous decorations doubled when reflected in the river alongside.
We walked the paths, stopped to gaze at the convergence of reflections in a crystal ball, ran from colored tree to colored tree and stared upward as we traversed an entire tunnel of lights.
There wasn’t another person in the park when we visited, but the cold air held a tangible feeling of excitement. It was as if all of the good feelings of all of the people who had come before had stayed and collected in this park full of lights, just waiting for us.
Now the calendar has jumped forward again, with a new work week and a return to school. But we’ll always have these snapshots of the winter lights, a spot of brightness in an overwhelmingly dark season.
