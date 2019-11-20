JOHNSON CREEK — After a farm combine struck an electric pole off of State Highway 26, 380 Johnson Creek homes were left without power, according to We Energies Spokesperson Alison Trouy.
The combine hit the pole around 3 p.m. Wednesday and most of the originally affected customers had power restored within a couple hours, Trouy said.
The incident took place on Baneck Road, just east of State Highway 26.
Power was out for residents living north of County Highway B, in the direction of Watertown, according to the Johnson Creek Police Department.
Electricity still was not back on for 37 customers at about 4:30 p.m., Trouy said, but We Energies expected to have it restored sometime Wednesday evening as crews worked to replace the downed pole.
There were conflicting reports of what type of vehicle was involved in the incident. We Energies said it was a combine hitting a pole, while a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy said it was a semi tractor-trailer hitting wires.
