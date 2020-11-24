After an incredibly short turnaround from idea to reality, several directors of local Jefferson County parks and recreation and tourism departments gathered to create and announce the new Deck the House promotion.
This countywide holiday lights competition and tour for residents launched Nov. 23 and will run through Dec. 21 when prizes will be awarded. The tour will last throughout the holidays.
The concept is simple: interested residents enter their address and a photo of their homes’ holiday lights display to the contest site (https://bit.ly/jcdeckthehouse) by Dec. 6, for listing consideration by event organizers. Local communities then will share the photos and addresses of holiday light participants in their communities on a digital map for residents to view, and then vote online from Dec. 11-21.
The top three winners in each community will be announced the week of Dec. 21, and each will receive a commemorative Deck the House ornament, along with a $50 valued package for first place, and a $25 valued package for second place.
“The idea stemmed from an idea we had to help make the holidays brighter during the pandemic,” said Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Director Brooke Franseen. “We thought a community-based holiday lights competition would be a fun way folks could enjoy the holidays safely.
"The idea caught on quickly with other parks and rec departments, and local tourism offices," she added. "In a short period of time, several communities were able to work together to provide a fun contest and holiday lights driving experience that we hope will turn into a family favorite and tradition for years to come.”
Persons interested in participating in the contest may start uploading their photos and addresses to the contest site immediately. The community maps and voting links will be open Dec. 11-20, and each community’s winners will be announced the week of Dec. 21.
Participating Jefferson County communities include Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Watertown and Whitewater. More information and links on the program may be found at the event’s Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/jc.deckthehouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.