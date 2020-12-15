Construction crews working on the Fort Atkinson Fire Department building, 128 Milwaukee Ave., hit a gas main at around 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Fort Atkinson Fire Department Division Chief Tom Gerondale.
Fort Atkinson Police Capt. Jeff Davis said the police department was called in to help keep traffic out of the area. As of 10:45 a.m., the Roberts Street Bridge was closed to traffic, he said.
Residents and travelers are being asked to avoid the downtown area within a block and a half radius around the fire department building, Gerondale said.
About a dozen people have been evacuated from buildings on the south side of the fire department and were sent to the city’s municipal building, Gerondale added.
Areas north of the fire station have not been evacuated because the wind was blowing the gas in a southwesterly direction, Gerondale said, adding that those working or living in buildings on the north side of the fire department were not in danger.
The gas leak will take time to clear, he said, because “They (WE Energies) have to shut off multiple valves.”
Workers from both the gas and electric divisions of WE Energies were on site, he said.
Along with Fort Atkinson fire and police personnel, one fire truck was called through mutual aid from the Jefferson Fire Department, Gerondale said.
