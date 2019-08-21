The construction of a sign to mark the entrance to downtown Fort Atkinson was discussed by the city council on Tuesday.
The sign is planned to go up on the south side of downtown and mirror the similar sign on the north side at the corner of Madison Avenue and Main Street.
The new sign on the south side will be built near the entrance to the public parking lot at South Third and Main streets.
City Manager Matt Trebatoski said he understands the new sign isn’t quite facing the direction travelers will see when they drive into downtown, but there is not much he can do because the sign has to be built on public land that can fit a large sign.
The funds for the sign are coming from the city’s tax increment finance district, he said.
Councilmember Bruce Johnson made a few suggestions for the design of the sign so it can be seen better from the northbound lane on Main Street.
Because of Johnson’s suggestions, the issue was tabled by the council until a new cost estimate can be obtained.
The current estimate was put at $10,234 by Trebatoski.
The city manager said there is a cost to building the sign but that it is important for the city to play a big role in the appearance of downtown Fort Atkinson.
”The city needs to help lead the way,” Trebatoski said.
”}Recently, the windows on the municipal building were repainted, and future plans to update the street lights and signs in the area are in the works, he said.
