JEFFERSON - A highlight of the area's cultural scene since 1976, Jefferson's Council for the Performing Arts has disbanded.

Early in 2020, the organization had just pulled itself out of the red, had a small savings set aside, and was looking forward to pulling together an exciting season when the pandemic hit that March.

As with performing arts organizations and venues all around the world, the Council for the Performing Arts struggled to maintain its balance through the initial years of the pandemic, without the ability to plan or host live shows.

Late in 2021, short of board members and volunteers and unclear on when exactly pandemic conditions would lift, the nonprofit's board decided to shutter the organization permanently.

For its past few years of existence, the CPA had gotten by with no executive director, no paid staff.

HISTORY

The Council for the Performing Arts got its start in 1976, announcing its first season in 1977.

An article from the May 4, 1977 issue of Jefferson's "Banner" newspaper lists organizing committee members as Don Douglas, Steve Swanson, Gerald Rogan, Mrs. Bernellyn (Ramona) Olsen, Lois Phelps, Judge John Danforth, the Rev. Steven Fossum, James Schweiger, Barb Hamman, Mrs. Donald (Dorothy) Hoffman, Dr. John Pearson, George Kiske, Lil Buske, (Jefferson County Sheriff) Ormal Kiesling, Marion Adams, Sister Carol Goettl, Brian Hoffman, (Jefferson American Legion Band Director) Vic Beulow, Bill Tensfeldt, and Toby Tully. 

There is no doubt the Council for Performing Arts greatly widened locals' exposure to theatre, music and dance of all backgrounds and types, but the best thing about the local performing arts organization in museum curator Vicki Schicker's mind was how it brought local folks together to celebrate the arts.

Some found their place on stage, under the limelights in one of the CPA's many locally produced shows. Others worked behind the scenes backstage, in marketing, or serving as ushers at a multitude of events.

"I love how the CPA got so many locals involved," Schicker said.

