The Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday approved continuing the city’s contract with Brown Cab Service for the Shared Ride Taxi Program.
Also, in a separate action, members approved submitting a grant application to fund the program in 2021.
City Engineer Andy Selle explained to council members that the city and Brown Cab Service/Running Inc. have a five-year contract in place to operate the shared-ride program, which includes three one-year options, the first of which begins in 2021. The cost to operate the program is supported, in part, through passenger fares and a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT).
The city must apply for the grant each year, Selle said.
He noted that the program, according to Brown Cab, has seen a decline in use in 2020, which the company attributes to COVID-19. To offset the decline, the company has reduced expenses by decreasing its marketing campaign, and remains optimistic that ridership will improve as the country recovers from the pandemic.
As outlined within a December 2020 shared-ride taxi quarterly report, the program is funded, in part, by the U.S. Federal Transit Administration, the state DOT and users. If the program runs at a deficit, the city then is responsible to cover the shortfall.
In 2020, ridership was described as having a “strong beginning,” but took a “sharp downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” with April described as “a very weak month.”
Looking at total trips per year, numbers are as follows: 2015, 50,763; 2016, 45,003; 2017, 46,076; 2018, 46,659; 2019, 47,851; and in 2020, “observed” trips were 28,246.
Brown Cab is budgeted for 15,900 hours per year, and employs a mix of full- and part-time drivers, many of whom are semi-retired and “appreciate this opportunity to earn a little income as they provide service to their neighbors,” the report states.
The company’s dispatch center is in Fort Atkinson, and provides services to Fort Atkinson, Whitewater, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Edgerton, Sauk Prairie and Sun Prairie.
As part of the DOT grant application process, the city submitted a Transit System Management Plan for 2021, which details the scope of services the city plans to provide, and the goals and objectives for next year and beyond.
Costs to operate the system over the next four years are estimated as follows: 2021, $490,518; 2022, $496,900; 2023, $503,350; and 2024, $509,900.
Federal and state subsidies in 2021 are projected to cover 56% of operating costs, and while ridership revenues are down in 2020 by 12%, Selle wrote in a memo to council: “Any shortfall in 2020 due to COVID will be covered by the federal stimulus funds. 2021 appears will be the same as well, removing any financial responsibility from the city.”
In his memo, Selle wrote that during the first two years of the city’s contract with Brown Cab, the budgeted hours were set at 15,900 at an hourly rate of $30.49. In 2021, the budgeted hours will stay the same, but the hourly rate will change to $30.79.
Fares for riders in Fort Atkinson as listed on the Brown Cab website are: full fare, adult, $3.25; student fare, $2.75; elderly and disabled, $2.25; additional rider, $2.25; wait time, 20 cents per minute; stop en route, $2.25; out of town miles, $2; and special fares paid after 10 p.m., $5.25.
In other business, the council:
• Approved recommended changes from the Finance Committee to the city’s employee handbook.
• Approved, as recommended by the city’s Airport Committee, a request from the Wisconsin Bureau of Aeronautics (WBOA) to transfer back to the bureau Block Grant funds issued to the city that remain unallocated. According to Selle, the WBOA receives “a pool of money,” with those funds used to support various infrastructure projects at municipal airports. Federal funds must be allocated or they “can be pulled,” according to the meeting minutes.
Funds that have gone unused by the city would be transferred for use at municipal airports in Baraboo and Manitowoc, Selle explained during the Airport Committee meeting.
“The WBOA intends to pay back funds to any airport who agrees on transfer of funds, so a future project pursued by the city’s airport will receive funding through additional grant money,” the meeting minutes noted.
Selle indicated that the city plans to use $5,000 from the grant to pay for crack sealing in 2021 on airport surfaces. In the future, he said, would the city identify other improvements, funds would become available through more recent grants.
The WBOA is requesting the transfer of unallocated funds from grants issued in 2015, 2016 and 2017, Selle added. Grants received by the city from the WBOA between 2015 and 2017 total $392,000.
On average, he wrote in a memo to council, the city is delegated $160,000 in grants each year. Grants have a four-year life-cycle and require a 5% local match, which, he wrote, is traditionally provided by the airport fuel tax.
Future plans at the airport include acquisition of property, crack fill of pavement, runway lighting upgrades and the possible installation of a weather monitoring system.
• Approved a request to consult with Baird on the refinancing of the State Trust Fund Loan in 2021. Justin Fischer, a director of public finance with Baird, shared a “refinancing illustration” which looked at refinancing a State Trust Fund Loan taken out by the city in 2016 for $1.29 million. The loan carries an interest rate of 3.75% and is due to sunset in 2035.
While COVID-19 initially was producing some uncertainty in the marketplace, Fischer said, the marketplace has steadied and shows a potential for refinancing the 2016 debt with lower interest rates. Using an estimated interest rate of 2.10%, Fischer prepared a new proposed borrowing structure that could save the city $118,000 over the life of the loan.
