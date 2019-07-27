Class was in session Saturday as Jefferson County natives gathered to reminisce about the joys of having attended many of the area’s 132 one-room schools back in the day.
The “Country Bells” reunion at Fort Atkinson High School drew 314 attendees, the majority of whom were educated in rural classrooms.
An hour of viewing scrapbooks and photos bookended a program saluting the history of the one-room school and “open mike” for former classmates to share their memories.
Serving as master of ceremonies was “Radio Ron” Stelse, who said that the original country schools several centuries ago had the students’ desks facing the walls so they would not be distracted by the outside world.
That eventually changed, but what did not was the classroom’s size.
“I want you to realize that the standard dimension of a schoolroom was 20-by-30 feet,” Stelse said from the auditorium stage decorated with iron desks for pupils, a teacher’s desk (with the teacher), slateboards and even a dunce hat. “That’s about it. That would fit on this stage.
“No gymnasium, no hallway, no pool,” he added with a smile. “We had it so poor. It is amazing to think how small it was and in the country how isolated we were.”
Stelse noted that a typical classroom might have had a table at which the teacher taught each grade individually while the rest of the students were doing homework.
“If you were a student not part of that class, you could probably learn a lot, especially if it was a higher grade,” Stelse said. “You could learn that way. That’s what set aside the country schools from the city schools.”
Many other things set the rural schools apart from their urban counterparts, though.
For one thing, they did not have running water.
“There was a farmer who lived right across the street,” Stelse recalled of his own school, South West Oakland along County Highway C. “The boys got water with pails, and when (the weather) was cold, they came back running, and that was our running water.”
Around 1875, a flag and flagpole, roof bell and belfry, slides, teeter-totters and merry-go-rounds started to arrive on the scene of rural schools.
Meanwhile, the duties for teachers were much more than instruction. They had to scrub the floors and do other janitorial work, as well as be in charge of all the recordkeeping.
Before 1900, Stelse said, some of the teachers had only an eighth-grade education. Then came normal school at which teachers were taught how to teach and became certified.
Being a teacher carried a heavy moral weight, Stelse said. In 1872, for example, male teachers were allowed to take one evening per week for courting purposes ... or two if they went to church regularly.
Stelse reported that female teachers who married or engaged “in unseemly conduct” would be dismissed.
“A teacher who performs his labor faithfully and without fault for five years will be given an increase of 20 cents per week in his pay, providing the board of education approves,” Stelse read.
The list of rules had changed by 1950, but they still were strict: No loitering downtown at the ice cream shop, no cigarette smoking, no dying of hair and no riding in a carriage or automobile with any man unless he is a father or brother. Women also had to wear at least two petticoats and could not have a dress any shorter than two inches above the ankle.
As for the students, the rules included no smoking and no pencils on the ear.
Stelse noted that consolidation of rural schools started circa 1930. As agricultural machinery replaced manual labor on farms, more and more people started to move from the country to the city.
However, rural families were not happy about losing their local schools.
“The argument for country schools was that students mattered,” Stelse said. “The teacher was the soul and the second mother to the students. And I think a greater strength of all in the country was the hard, manual work, the cooperation, the honesty, the parents.”
However, by 1960, most of the one-room schools in Jefferson County were closed and all were done within a few years after that.
Stelse pointed out that in 1900, there were 200,000 one-room schools in the United States, and by 1950, there were 6,000 in Wisconsin.
Today, there still is at least one country school in every state, and some have more. Nebraska has the most, with 132; followed by Montana with 98 and Wyoming with 28.
In Wisconsin, there are two: LaPointe on Lake Superior’s Madeline Island, with 13 students in grades K-5, and Washington Island off the tip of Door County, with 80 pupils enrolled.
So why did the country school mean so much to us?, Stelse asked rhetorically.
“The schools glued the community together. There was a very close tie between the teacher and parents. There was local control by the local farmers, students of all ages were in one room, there was a sense of belonging in the room, older students helped the younger ones and there was an unwritten moral code resting on the Golden Rule: honesty, parents, hard work and self-discipline.”
Saturday’s program also included sing-alongs with favorites such as “School Days” and “Row, Row, Row Your Boat,” with song director Brenda Nitardy and pianist Judith Rusch, and Andrea Draeger Louis-Visser portraying “Miss Draeger,” the teacher.
Stelse chaired the Country Bells Committee, which also included Shirley Borchardt Brown, Bill Scherwitz, Carolyn Braman Swart, Donna Draeger Petersen, Roger Draeger, Shirley Lucht Wagi, John Kordatzky, Louis-Visser, Betty Strese and Judy Rude Rusch.
Sponsors were WFAW Radio, Abendroth Water Conditioning, Jones Dairy Farm, Bon Ton Bakery, Ron Stelse and the Hebron Area One-Room Schools Reunion.
Each attendee received a little metal school bell, courtesy of Stelse.
A video of “Country Bells” may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1VdQyCNY6AE&feature=youtu.be. Photos also will be posted on the Daily Union and Country Bells’ Facebook pages.
Class dismissed.
