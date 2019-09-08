Did you attend a one-room country school in Jefferson County and weren't able to attend the reunion held in late July?
Or did you attend the reunion, but didn't have time to spend looking at the historical map or some of the memorabilia records from your school?
Then, mark your calendar because you will have another opportunity on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hoard Historical Museum, 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson.
Several reunion committee members will be on hand at the museum to assist you with reviewing the documents from your school and answer questions you may have.
The reunion committee historian, Shirley Borchardt Brown, is still accepting any old pictures, articles, or memorabilia from your school; thus, please bring them with you to the museum on Sept. 24.
Questions can be directed to the museum or Shirley Brown at 563-5994.
