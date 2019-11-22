JEFFERSON — Jefferson County took a significant step Friday toward achieving increased emergency communications modernization and compatibility with municipalities within its borders, as well as some neighboring counties.
The stride was made as the Jefferson County Law Enforcement and Emergency Management Committee agreed to send a $3 million bid for communications upgrades to the county board of supervisors for possible approval.
Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier guided the committee through system proposal evaluations made by True North Consulting Group. The successful bidder to be recommended to the county board is General Communications.
General Communications would provide base infrastructure, equipment installation and 10 years of extended maintenance at a cost of $3,035,0017. The two other bidders were EF Johnson/JVC Kenwood at $8,630,943 and Baycom Motorola at $4,502,549.
Wehmeier said it is possible General Communications’ bid was the lowest, in part, because it already is familiar with Jefferson County, its topography and other unique features. General Communications has supplied emergency communications to the county for more than 30 years.
“The Jefferson County Request for Proposal (RFP) provided specifications for conventional P25 and paging systems, along with a digital microwave to support these systems and replacements for interoperability,” information from True North stated. “These new infrastructure components will support dispatch, public safety and public service users in Jefferson County, providing enhanced county coverage and improved system reliability.”
In evaluating the three proposals to move from analog to digital communications, the county noted that General Communications has been its systems provider for more than three decades and its staff “knows what works, and what doesn’t, based on experience.”
A pre-proposal meeting, held July 18, attracted seven firms, including the successful bidder. Four of those firms dropped from the running before bidding began.
“True North and Jefferson County weighed all the qualified responses based on references, qualifications and support, as well as technical merit and cost,” the True North report stated. “Further, consideration is given to the proposer’s skills, facilities, capacity, experience, responsibility, previous work record, the necessity of prompt and efficient completion of worked described in response documents and other relevant factors.”
Of General Communications, True North and the county said, in part, “General Communications is an experienced firm, has provided references of similar systems and has the qualifications necessary to properly build out the system proposed for Jefferson County. The quality of the response was professional, and the proposal document meets the requirements stated in the RFP.”
General Communications has estimated that it might be 10 months from the time a contract is initiated until the project is complete.
“This is very aggressive,” True North and the county noted, “and normal construction delays and coverage testing would likely extend the time to final acceptance and completion.”
The system infrastructure cost, as proposed by General Communications, is about 40 percent lower than the initial budgetary estimate provided by True North in Phase I of the proposed project.
“It appears clear that General Communications wants to hold onto (its) business relationship with the county,” True North and the county said. “At this early stage of evaluations, General Communications appears to have provided a proposal that gives Jefferson County a system solution to meet all (its) required needs and also could be used to take advantage of investments previously made with General Communications.”
Wehmeier told the committee that some tower work might be necessary, which could boost the cost of the project. As a result, contingency funds will likely be built into the project's cost. Wehmeier said new towers may be necessary in Palmyra and Waterloo, due to topography that exists in those locations.
Among other concerns faced by the county in modernizing its emergency communications system comes in making sure it is compatible with all of the municipalities and other entities in the county that would be part of the network.
The county also wants to move into sync with surrounding counties. To date, according to county officials, Jefferson County has good compatibility with Rock and Dane counties, is “partly compatible” with Dodge County and is incompatible with Waukesha County.
Jefferson County officials agreed the upgrades will give good opportunity for the county to be compatible with its neighbors. It also was noted that compatibility problems in the state are worst in southeastern Wisconsin, where populations move from large to small over short distances and from county to county.
Wehmeier said Jefferson County has taken more into account in accepting the low bid of General Communications than just price. He said technical competency, long-term planning, sustainability of the system and other factors have entered into it.
He also said there has been substantial input from system stakeholders in the county, including various fire chiefs and members of local law enforcement.
Jefferson County Law Enforcement and Emergency Management Committee Chairman Dwayne Morris suggested showing a Power Point presentation on the communications system proposal for the county board. Wehmeier agreed this would be helpful.
Morris said it should not be difficult to bring area municipal leaders on board with the new system proposal, because the county is addressing basic needs of public health and safety.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Parker said he appreciated Wehmeier's, the subcommittee's and others’ “transparency” during the study process.
He also noted, “biases and prejudices were eliminated.”
Parker said other committees had input on the evaluation and selection of the possible vendors to allow a choice to be brought to the county board.
“We have a clear direction on where we need to go. We need to upgrade the systems. There will be a lot of work done before we officially accept this system,” Wehmeier said. "We want something that will work for our First Responders. We want it to be easily updated via software and have a system that works — but we need to move.”
Also Friday, the committee briefly addressed jail inmate medical and mental health options.
“This is an ongoing area (of concern) for us,” Wehmeier said.
An annual report shows the Wisconsin Department of Corrections has asked Jefferson County Jail administrators to increase inmate access to mental health services six of the last nine years.
In response, county jail mental health services have increased by five hours a week; however, the state has recommended adding more.
The committee was informed that the jail itself, Jefferson County Human Services, corportation counsel Blair Ward, Wehmeier and others will continue to investigate the matter.
Jefferson County Board Chairman Jim Schroeder was present for the meeting and said there also is a panel looking into the concerns.
“The committee is looking into this, in depth, and we’re on it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.