Incumbent Bruce Johnson and newcomer Brandon Housley were elected to the Fort Atkinson City Council in the April 7 election.
Counting of the election results was delayed until 4 p.m. Monday, April 13, due to the extended deadline for absentee ballots in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson received 1,725 for 36.03 percent of the vote for a second term, while Housley garnered 1,862, making him the top vote-getter at 38.89 percent..
Challenger Jean Brooks earned 1.163 ballots for 24.29 percent of the total in her first bid for one of the two open at-large seats. They carry two-year terms.
Incumbent Jude Hartwick filed noncandidacy papers in December. He had been on the council since 2014.
In other contested city, town and village races, the results follow:
Koshkonong Board
In the Town of Koshkonong Board of Supervisors race, Eric J. Hoffman won the Supervisor 3 seat with 450 votes to challenger Mark Schnell’s 437. There were four write-in ballots.
Johnson Creek Board
The three incumbents who sought to retain their positions on the Johnson Creek Village Board of Trustees — Joseph Yaeger IV, David Rousayne and Rooney Freimund — will do so following Monday’s vote count of April 7 ballots.
Defeated was the fourth candidate, Dee Biznatch Goldade, a newcomer.
Vote totals were Rousayne with 462, Freimund with 459 and Yeager with 458. Biznatch Goldade garnered 389.
Watertown council
Dan Bartz won the District 4 seat on the Watertown City Council. He received 286 votes to Juliana M. Tobin’s 144 ballots.
In District 8, Bob Wetzel earned 481 votes to opponent Sean Lapp’s 345.
Jefferson County Board
There will be four new faces among the 30 Jefferson County Board of Supervisors members in the wake of the April 7 election.
Longtime Jefferson County Board of Supervisor Chairperson Jim Schroeder is stepping down, as are Supervisors Peter Hartz, Ed Morse and Jim Mode. Of those four, only the race for Mode’s seat was contested at the ballot box.
While in-person voting took place April 7, polling results were not available until 4 p.m. Monday, April 13, the deadline for receiving absentee ballots that were postmarked by Election Day.
District 20
Jim Mode has been a longtime supervisor in District 20, encompassing Wards 1-3 in the Town of Jefferson and Ward 4 in the Town of Oakland.
Curtis D. Backlund won the open seat, receiving 418 votes to challenger Frankie Fuller’s 298. Both are from rural Fort Atkinson.
Backlund received 330 votes in the Town of Jefferson Wards 1-3 and 88 in the Town of Oakland Ward 4. Fuller garnered 229 and 69, respectively, in the towns of Jefferson and Oakland in District 20.
District 26
District 26 incumbent Supervisor Joan Fitzgerald fended off a challenge by John M. Donohue of Fort Atkinson to continue representing the district that covers Wards 1 and 2 in the City of Fort Atkinson.
Fitzgerald, 55, Fort Atkinson, is in her first board term, having been appointed to fill the vacancy left when Gregg Patrick moved north.
She received 485 votes to earn her first full term.
Challenger John M. Donohue, 66, of Fort Atkinson received 248 ballots.
District 30
Incumbent District 30 Supervisor Walt Christensen retained his board seat despite a challenge from from Lindsay Weigand-Jilek of rural Fort Atkinson on April 7.
Christensen, 70, of Fort Atkinson, is completing his tenth year on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors and seventh year on the Town of Koshkonong Board of Supervisors.
He received 515 votes.
Weigand-Jilek, 34, of Fort Atkinson, earned 476 votes in the race.
District 19
Board Chairperson Jim Schroeder represents District 19, covering the City of Jefferson’s Wards 1, 2 and 10.
On the ballot unopposed for his vacant seat was Dave Drayna of Jefferson. He received 474 votes.
District 12
Peter Hartz represents District 12, which includes Wards 1-3 in Johnson Creek.
Running unopposed for the post from which he is retiring is Jeff Smith of Johnson Creek. His vote tally was 664.
District 13
Anita J. Martin of Lake Mills was the lone candidate running for retiring member Ed Morse’s seat representing District 13’s Wards 2, 4, 6 and 7 in Lake Mills.
She received 597 votes.
Unopposed
Running unopposed were the following incumbents, with their vote totals listed: Richard Jones, District 1, 512; Mike Kelly, District 2, 577; Greg David, District 3, 535; Augie Tietz, District 4, 289; James Braughler, District 5, 337; Dan Herbst, District 6, 446; Dwayne C. Morris, District 7, 371; Michael Wineke, District 8, 583; Amy Rinard, District 9, 685; Lloyd Zastrow, District 10, 724; Jeff Johns, District 11, 599; Kirk Lund, District 14, 697; Steven J. Nass, District 15, 744; Laura Payne, District 16, 841; Russell Kutz, District 17, 310; Brandon White, District 18, 420; John C. Kannard, District 21, 611; Blane Poulson, District 22, 669; George Jaeckel, District 23. 527; Roger Lindl, District 24, 132; Matthew Foelker, District 25, 583; Conor Nelan, District 27, 506; Dick Schultz, District 28, 510; Mary K. Roberts, District 29, 429.
