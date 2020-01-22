JEFFERSON — A young man from Watertown has been honored for his heroics in an October altercation between a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a youth being sought as a runaway in Ixonia.
The recognition was presented to Dakota Wietecka during the Jefferson County Chiefs and Sheriff Association annual awards ceremony Jan. 16 at 13 East/Neighbor’s Banquet Hall in Jefferson.
Also saluted at the event, hosted by Jefferson Police Chief Kenneth Pileggi, president of the association, were officers and support staff who went above and beyond their calls of duty and citizenship in 2019 to serve the cause of public safety.
In presenting the Citizen of the Year award to Wietecka, Capt. Travis Maze of the sheriff’s office said that on Oct. 30, Deputy Patrick Farley responded to the Ixonia BP gas station and convenience store for a report of a runaway 16-year-old male.
“The Watertown Police Department had received information that the runaway juvenile was going to be at the station attempting to sell a TV to Dakota Wietecka, then age 17,” Maze said. “They asked that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office respond and attempt to take the juvenile into custody.”
Wietecka was aware of the juvenile’s runaway status and was cooperating with both the Watertown Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Farley arrived and parked around the side of the building until the runaway juvenile appeared in a vehicle with three other occupants.
“Initially, the juvenile was reluctant to get out of the car,” Maze said. “Eventually, he did get out and Farley reached out to escort the runaway away from the vehicle, thinking that he may flee. The juvenile immediately attempted to pull away from Farley’s hands. Farley continued to maintain physical contact with the juvenile.”
At this point, Maze said, the youth punched Farley in the head, but the deputy was able to get the youth on the ground, where the fight continued.
At one point during the ground altercation, the boy put Farley in a headlock, but Farley was able to get out of this and Wietecka, who was seated nearby in a car with his mother, intervened.
Wietecka was able to put the juvenile into a headlock, forcing him to the ground and giving Farley time to draw his Taser.
With the help of a Taser, the youth was taken into custody and transported to a secure facility.
“Due, in part, to Mr. Wietecka’s quick thinking and heroic actions, this incident was able to be brought to an end quickly with a positive outcome,” Maze said. “Despite the violent nature of this altercation, Deputy Farley and the juvenile sustained only minor injuries from the incident. Mr. Wietecka’s intervention during this incident provided the deputy the time he needed to assess the situation and ultimately bring the incident to an end.”
Among several other people honored at the event was Support Person of the Year Kim Peterson, a dispatcher-secretary at the Lake Mills Police Department. She was presented a plaque by Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck.
“Kim has gone above and beyond in her professionalism, willingness to help, friendly demeanor and customer service,” Selck said. “She stays at her desk and works tirelessly through her entire shift. If she has officers out on a complaint or traffic stop at the end of her shift, she does not leave until she knows they are safe and they have everything they need.”
Selck said Peterson’s competency and ability to multitask has been proven repeatedly.
“One night I was able to witness it firsthand when I was in dispatch,” Selck said. “Kim took a call for a deceased person. As officers were arriving on the scene, she received a call of a car crash. Within another minute, she received another call from a woman who wanted to report a sexual assault. Kim was able to juggle all three calls without becoming flustered, and assured them all that help was on the way.”
In 2019, the Lake Mills Police Department had two major projects that were new to the department and Peterson jumped in to help, Selck said.
“First, the Lake Mills Police Department moved forward into a donation-driven K-9 Program,” Selck said. “The community rallied behind the cause and donations came flooding in. Kim’s job was to manage the funds and create spreadsheets to track cash donations coming in and going out. Spreadsheets and formulas were all input into Excel documents for an easy-to-use, at-a-glance workbook for me. In all, over $54,000 worth of donations came in and were spent under Kim’s watchful eye.”
This was, according to Selck, only the second-biggest project worked on by Peterson. In the early part of 2019, the city manager asked department heads to look at their budgets from a function standpoint, instead of the traditional line item. Peterson created complex Excel spreadsheets and began inputting purchase orders going back to the beginning of the year.
“Trust me, it was complicated,” Selck said. “Kim also was my right-hand person in setting up a team-building exercise during the summer. She and I worked as a team and her input and assistance helped make it a very successful event.”
Selck acknowledged that all of the previously mentioned attributes were work-related, but one of the most meaningful events produced by Peterson in 2019 occurred in a personal capacity.
“On May 24, Jordan Grossman, age 10, of Lake Mills, died from injuries sustained in a car crash,” Peterson said. “Kim, and a handful of neighbors and other community members, banded together to do a fundraiser for the family. In 10 days, they raised over $20,000. Kim was in charge of the silent auction. She ended up getting approximately 150 gift baskets valued at about $12,000.”
Selck said 2019 has been a busy year for his department and Peterson’s efforts have made things easier.
“Our calls for service are up, which means more reports, warnings and citations are being processed than previous years,” Selck said. “Even with the accelerated workload and the additional tasks, Kim’s fun-loving personality shines through. She truly is an example of a great employee, and I am proud that she works for me, and I am proud to call her a friend.”
Also honored at the event were Brandon Hanley of the Lake Mills Police Department, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year; Paul Essock of the Lettsew K-9 Foundation, Community Excellence Award; Chief Deputy Jeffrey Parker of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, President’s Award; Deputy Vanessa Leonard of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, CIT Law Enforcement Officer Award; Deputy Jessica Johnson of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, CIT Juvenile Law Enforcement Officer Award; and Jayden Weber of Fort Atkinson, Youth of the Year Award.
Honorable mention awards were presented to Officer T.J. Adams of the Lake Mills Police Department, and Sgt. Jason Behm and Deputies Jay Leonard, Ryan Viney, Amy Heggie and Cory Crose of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.