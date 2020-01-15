JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved contracts with firms that will address extensive — and expensive — renovations at several of its facilities in 2020.
The county plans to engage in up to $7.6 million in bonding to cover costs of the projects.
Following supervisors’ approval Tuesday, the county will enter into a contract with Madison-based firm Potter Lawson to provide schematic design and mechanical assessments for the Jefferson County Courthouse, sheriff’s office and jail.
The county also will contract with Maas Brothers of Watertown to provide construction management services for upgrading and repairing county buildings.
During a special order of business conducted prior to the board’s approval of a renovation-related resolution, Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier summarized the more recent history of repairs at county facilities and talked about county needs in terms of updating its buildings this year.
He noted that the county has facilities at the downtown courthouse, as well as structures at several locations at what is known as its “south campus.” The latter are located along, and near, Collins Road, adjacent to the county highway shop.
“A required pre-proposal conference and facility tour was held on Dec. 3, and proposals were due on Dec. 10,” Wehmeier said. “Three highly qualified firms were selected as final candidates and the interview panel recommended Potter Lawson, as the lowest possible bidder.”
Potter Lawson came in with a bid of $77,000 to beat Plunkett Raysich/Moyer at $115,000 and Venture at $136,000.
The firm will address space needs; schematic floor plans; mechanical, electrical, plumbing and structural systems analysis; and construction phasing, as well as develop preliminary cost-estimates.
In the resolution involving Maas Brothers providing construction management services for upgrading and repair of county buildings, it was noted that the Health and Human Services departments’ building, Lueder Haus and the Hillside and Workforce Development Center buildings need upgrading and repair. The cost of this project will be about $3 million.
“Due to the scope of these projects, it will benefit the county to retain the services of a construction manager who can assist in developing requests for proposals, reviewing bids, coordinating projects and reviewing the progress and completion of projects,” information from the county stated.
Among the projects to be performed this year at the south campus are replacement of HVAC components and backup generators at the workforce and health/human services buildings, along with restroom renovation and ceiling replacement. Addressing the general campus, parking lot repairs will be made, along with lighting upgrades; replacement of a sewer main and flooring; and air conditioning repairs. The last of these applies to the Workforce Development Center on Collins Road.
The county supervisors approved an initial resolution authorizing general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $7.6 million for the capital projects, as well as their sale.
Also Tuesday, supervisors honored three recent retirees who had a combined 90-plus years of service to the county.
They included Joe Nehmer, who headed the Parks Department for more than 40 years; Scott Radloff, who worked for the Highway Department for 31 years; and Tammy Young, who worked for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for 19 years.
In other business, the county board approved resolutions calling for:
• Staffing alterations at the Human Services Department.
• Termination of participating in the state of Wisconsin Deferred Compensation Program.
• Accepting the WIC Infrastructure Grant and Amending the 2020 budget.
• Accepting the Drug Free Communities Support Program grant funding and amending the 2020 budget.
