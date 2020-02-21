JEFFERSON — A substantial cross-section of Jefferson County government officials, including some from the state level — learned Wednesday that the county’s individual fire and dispatch services show perhaps the most potential for service-level improvements and possible cost-savings through service-sharing and consolidation.
According to a report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum presented Wednesday night at the Jefferson County Fair Park Activity Center, police and public works services show more limited, but still beneficial, possibilities.
Addressing dispatch, the report said that some Jefferson County municipalities maintain their own public safety dispatch operations, but pay property taxes to support both their dispatch centers and the center operated by county government.
“Capital equipment and technology costs are substantial and the four municipalities with dispatch centers — Watertown, Whitewater, Fort Atkinson and Jefferson — may be able to benefit financially and programmatically from transferring their dispatch services to the county, or consolidating among themselves,” the report said.
Rob Henken, president of the WPF, visited Jefferson to present his organization’s report. The document was commissioned by Jefferson County.
Henken said that as costs of what were once considered basic governmental services continue to rise, new technologies, aging populations and economic growth are driving increased demands for these and other local services.
According to Henken, the intent of the forum taking a broad view of Jefferson County’s municipal services and creating its report, was to provide initial guidance for local officials. He said the purpose was not to make recommendations, but to provide fiscal and program analysis to help officials and citizens decide whether further research or action is necessary.
The report focused on the county’s largest municipalities — Watertown, Whitewater, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Waterloo and Johnson Creek. It also recognized that smaller communities, facing similar challenges, might benefit from service-sharing. The forum’s emphasis on the seven communities was intended “simply to limit the project scope in this initial high-level review.”
Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier provided an introduction to the forum’s presentation. He said the study report, “Greater Than the Sum,” was not the first discussion of Jefferson County communities as they look at collaborative service options. He said there are several examples that have proven to work well already.
“The Jefferson County Economic Development Consortium was developed and run through an intergovernmental agreement between the county and the majority of the municipalities,” Wehmeier said, noting that this has expanded to include Dodge County, and that a 501©(3) partner organization has been developed to engage private and nonprofit sectors.
Wehmeier listed existing collaborative successes as being the Bridges Library System and the way elections currently are run. He said the clerks of towns, villages and cities work with Jefferson County Clerk Audrey McGraw’s office for joint-purchasing and programming of elections. The Health Insurance Consortium, in which Jefferson and Dodge counties and several municipalities have collaborated, allows its members to jointly purchase health insurance.
“This entity used an economy of scale, while allowing for greater local control and oversight,” Wehmeier said, noting that smaller examples include Rock River Landing Park in Jefferson, on which the city and county are working to create a park on the site of what was once a crumbling county highway shop.
Wehmeier said the forum’s study seeks to build on an already-existing spirit of collaboration, “while understanding the numerous challenges of today, from budgetary to regulatory.” It also attempts to address increased training requirements and related, quickly changing needs, along with newer service-delivery models.
“The county’s strategic plan sought to facilitate such cooperative efforts,” he said.
The forum’s presentation drew 65 people, including League of Wisconsin Municipalities Executive Director Jerry Deschane and state Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago. Also present were members of the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors and representatives of local municipal governments — in particular, area fire and police departments. They heard of the several functional areas that participating communities asked to be studied, including fire protection, law enforcement, public works and dispatch.
Other areas were addressed for potential study, to determine possible sharing opportunities. These included parks and recreation; municipal courts; solid waste; sewer utilities; and back-office services, such as human resources, benefits administration, accounting, joint-procurement and information technology.
“It was determined some of these items were not as high a priority, or efforts could move forward to explore sharing without outside assistance,” Wehmeier said.
Opportunities highlighted in the study involved “core services” that are relatively consistent across municipalities. They also involve activities that do not logically end at municipal borders. Of these, Henken said, fire protection is one of the most capital-intensive areas of local government.
“Fire services often offer the greatest opportunity for cost-reductions through service-sharing or consolidation,” the report stated. “For Jefferson County, fire departments in particular, high capital costs, paired with the potential for a more stable volunteer firefighter staff and better response times, make this an area ripe for further research.”
The study said fire engines, ladder trucks and other emergency vehicles require costly capital investment and consolidation or service-sharing could offer the opportunity to strategically deploy vehicles in a manner that would reduce the overall fleet and eliminate certain replacement costs.
“Further, response times, potentially, could be shortened under some sharing and consolidation options, and recruitment and retention challenges for part-time and volunteer firefighting staff might be best addressed through collaborative efforts,” the report said.
Police and public works services also posted positive scores, although full-scale consolidation of municipal departments for these functions was not considered realistic.
Emergency Medical Services were not covered in the study, but they are the subject of a separate service-sharing analysis that the forum launched late in 2019.
Wehmeier said the goal of Wednesday’s presentation was to pave the way for further stakeholder feedback. Next steps will include additional analysis and debate.
“This debate will take place in board rooms and council chambers,” Wehmeier said, “but the vision of working together is strong.”
The Milwaukee-based WPF was created in 2018, when the Public Policy Forum and Madison-based Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance merged. The forum describes itself as “the state’s leading nonpartisan, independent public policy research group,” that helps address service delivery challenges resulting from budget constraints and human resources limitations.
“Throughout their lengthy histories, both organizations engaged in nonpartisan, independent research and civic education on fiscal and policy issues affecting state and local governments and school districts in Wisconsin. WPF is committed to those same activities and that spirit of nonpartisanship,” forum representatives stated.
Henken said he was pleased with the forum’s presentation of data at the meeting.
“The turnout was great for a frigid weeknight in February and I was particularly impressed by the mix of elected officials, local government department heads, administrators and interested citizens,” he said. “The audience seemed eager to learn more about the possibilities for greater intergovernmental cooperation, and the potential benefits in terms of service enhancements and cost efficiencies. This bodes well for future action, because we often see turnout at these types of meetings from people who feel threatened by the prospect of greater collaboration between neighboring communities.”
Jefferson County is in the midst of updating its comprehensive plan and as part of this process each city, village and town was interviewed at the end of 2019. Wehmeier, said that although there might have been different opinions on how the county should, or should not grow, there was a common theme throughout, this being the willingness to work together to provide quality services.
“The opportunities for these collaborative efforts are not just for those who were in this study, but extend to many of the other partners (at the state level) and across the county, with the common goal of joining forces to achieve levels of service quality and efficiency that, alone, entities could not achieve,” Wehmeier said, “We look forward to those opportunities and conversations on the next steps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.