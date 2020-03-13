Large events in Jefferson County should be canceled or postponed to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Jefferson County Health Department officials said on Friday.
“If an event organizer still plans to host an event, please communicate to attendees that people should not attend the event if they have been to an area where coronavirus is spreading within the past 14 days,” said department director Gail Scott.
The state set guidelines of a large event as 250 people or more.
Scott said they are encouraging event organizers to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines such as providing hand sanitizer, offering flexible cancellation policies for attendees, and identifying a space to isolate staff or participants who become ill at an event.
“We know that our recommendations have a tremendous impact on peoples’ lives, but this is a critical moment to slow the spread of this disease in our community,” Scott said. “The sooner we slow transmission, the more cases we can prevent. We would like people to take the time now to prepare for widespread illness in the future.”
If you plan on going to an event anytime soon, you might want to call ahead to see if it is taking place, Scott said.
As President Donald Trump declared a national emergency due to the coronavirus on Friday, local events continue to be canceled throughout Jefferson County, including the Fort Atkinson candidate debate that was set for next week.
During the past 48 hours, everything from sporting events to a smelt fry have shut down with concerns over the virus spreading.
And those cancellations continue to build.
• Madison College (MATC) announced Friday it was extending spring break through March 29. No classes — in-person or online — will be held during this time.
All current Madison College athletic team seasons have been suspended. All athletic and fitness facilities and the campus Child and Family Center were to be closed beginning March 14.
“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff are our top priorities.” said Dr. Jack Daniels, president of Madison College.
• Also Friday, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announced that all campus events were canceled beginning Saturday, March 14, through at least April 17. And all travel was canceled there with limited exceptions.
At Young Auditorium on the UW-Whitewater campus, all shows have been canceled through April 17.
“As of right now, tickets are still on sale for the ‘American in Paris’ production (on May 3),” Aaron Wesolowski, marketing specialist for Young Auditorium, said.
Wesolowski said the events are canceled, but they are looking at the possibility of booking those shows again next season.
This includes all events scheduled through April 17 including: “The BFG,” March 15; “The BFG,” March 16 is rescheduled for May 12; Drum TAO 2020, March 18; Drum TAO member reception, March 18; “Llama, Llama LIVE,” April 1; “EmiSunshine,” April 3; “Reduced Shakespeare Center, “The Complete History of Comedy,” April 1.
Patrons who have purchased tickets for any of the canceled shows will be offered a gift certificate that may be applied to “An American in Paris” or any show of their choice in the upcoming 2020-21 season. A Young Auditorium staff member will personally reach out to patrons by phone to discuss options.
He said the theater is keeping track of the situation and will continue to update its shows.
All events scheduled in the Greenhill Center of the Arts for the Departments of Music, Theatre/Dance and all events in Crossman Gallery are canceled beginning Saturday, March 14, through at least Friday, April 17.
The College of Arts and Communication asks for the public’s patience as it navigates this very fluid situation. Events might be rescheduled to a later date, as shown below, and others will be canceled.
Ticket-holders will have the option to exchange tickets for another performance or have a credit issued to their account for future ticket purchases. Exchanges and credits will begin processing for canceled events on Monday, March 30.
Rescheduled events are as follows: Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra, Friday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. in Young Auditorium, rescheduled to April 30 at 7:30 p.m. in Young Auditorium; and DanceScapes’20, March 14-15 at 2 p.m. in Barnett Theatre and March 16-17 at 7:30 p.m. in Barnett Theatre, rescheduled to April 30-May 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Barnett Theatre and May 2-3 at 2 p.m. in Barnett Theatre.
Canceled events are as follows: Chamber Singers and Vocal Jazz Ensemble, Sunday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m. in Light Recital Hall; Music Mosaics: Woodwinds and Friends: Woodwind Trio, Sunday, April 5, at 1 p.m. in Light Recital Hall; Sonict presents Cosmographie, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. in Light Recital Hall; Music Mosaics: Prelude to Summer, Sunday, April 19, at 3 p.m. in Light Recital Hall; “Miss Lulu Bett,” April 28-May 1 at 7:30 p.m. and May 2-3 at 2 p.m. in the Hicklin Studio Theatre.
The box office is experiencing an influx of telephone calls and emails, and is trying to respond to patrons in a timely manner. Staff ask for people’s patience as they work to manage this situation; staff will continue to communicate as they know more.
Persons who have questions or concerns may contact Greenhill Center of the Arts by email at cacmarketing@uww.edu or by telephone at (262) 472-2222. Ticket exchanges and credits will begin processing for cancelled events on Monday, March 30.
“Our Warhawk family is strong, caring and resilient,” stated Chancellor Dr. Dwight C. Watson. “I appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we navigate this situation. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 worldwide outbreak, and we will act and adapt our plans as appropriate.”
For more information on campus response, visit: http://www.uww.edu/uhcs/covid19.
• The Fort Atkinson candidate debate slated for Wednesday, Mach 18, has been canceled due to the venue being closed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Candidates for Fort Atkinson City Council, School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education and the Fort Atkinson-area districts on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors had been scheduled to participate in the event, slated for Luther Elementary School in Fort Atkinson.
However, the school district has closed its facilities for any non-school activities.
Sponsors of the debate were the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Government Relations Committee and the American Association of University Women, in cooperation with WFAW 940-AM and the Daily Jefferson County Union.
The election is Tuesday, April 7.
• Local 4-H clubs are being advised to cancel all activities from now through April 10 that could involve more than 50 people, that would involve people from more than one county, or would involve members of an immune-compromised population such as the elderly.
On the county level, here are the cancellations that have been announced:
The March 16 and 23 dog project meetings have been canceled and leaders will be reassessing the situation at the end of March.
The March 19 cat project meeting has been canceled.
The March 19 Leaders’ Association meeting will be held, but it will take place remotely through Zoom. An email will be sent in the near future with details.
The speech and poster contest originally set for March 30 has been reset for May 4, with the deadline for speech registration and posters being turned in moved back to April 20.
On the state and national level, the Wisconsin 4-H Art Beat camp at Upham Woods originally set for March 13-15 has been postponed, with no makeup date yet set.
National 4-H Space Camp, which almost always has some Jefferson County participants, was set April 16-20, with an orientation weekend March 28-29. The camp itself has been postponed to a date yet to be announced and the orientation weekend has been canceled.
The State Drama Company planning weekend at Upham Woods April 3-5 is being reworked and might take place online.
The Dairy Quiz Bowl originally set for April 4 has been canceled and might or might not be reset.
• The Jefferson High School swimming pool, which originally was to be open to the community during spring break March 16-20 for open swim, will remain closed during spring break.
• The Fort Atkinson Lions Club has canceled its 50th annual Smelt and Fish Fry, which had been scheduled for Friday, April 17, at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building.
“We felt that, from a civic organization’s point of view, this is the responsible thing to do,” said Lions President John Anderson.
Many tickets already had been sold. Buyers can get a refund by contacting the Lions Club member from whom they purchased their tickets or stopping in at the business at which they bought tickets.
Selling tickets were all PremierBank locations, Badger Bank, Goyer Ace Hardware and the Fort Community Credit Union.
• Chris Nolte, President and Dirk Stallmann, executive vice president of Milwaukee-based Verlo Mattress has announced a statement regarding the company’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“In the past few days, news reports have focused on steps individuals and organizations can take to minimize the effects of coronavirus (COVID-19). We are closely monitoring the pandemic and following the guidelines and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state, and local health departments.
“As a family-owned, local business, Verlo Mattress is doing all it can to provide a safe environment for our employees and guests. This is our top priority. Here are some of the things we’re doing. We have increased the frequency and extent of our cleaning procedures in our showrooms and mattress-building facilities; added hand sanitizer in all our showrooms; and have advised our employees to follow public health authorities’ guidance regarding both personal hygiene and travel. We are encouraging employees who exhibit flu-like symptoms to stay at home and consult with a medical professional.
“We’ve always taken great pride in our clean and well-run stores, and we know this is more important than ever right now,” he said. “The CDC recommends regular cleaning as one of the most important preventive measures we can take — and we are following that guidance.”
He also asked that customers feel free to use the hand sanitizer available in showrooms, stay home if they are not feeling well or have been around people with flu-like symptoms, call the national service line at (800) 224-8375 for phone inquiries, visit https://verlo.com to see the mattress collection; and live chat on othe website weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• AMC Theatres announced Friday that they’re reducing capacity in each of their auditoriums by at least 50 percent starting Saturday, March 14, and continuing until April 30. This includes the theaters in Johnson Creek.
The chain will do so by capping ticket sales for each showtime in each of its theater’s auditoriums to an amount equal to half of the normal seating capacity. In those auditoriums with more than 500 seats, AMC further will cap ticket sales to a maximum of 250 in any case.
AMC is also actively complying with all local authorities’ directives on social gathering and is further reducing the availability of tickets to comply with any current or future federal, state or local governmental order.
