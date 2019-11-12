JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Parks Department lost an invaluable cog in its workings with the recent retirement of longtime director Joe Nehmer.
However, the enthusiastic new retiree says the county park system is in good hands, has a bright future, and that the public should get out to enjoy all it has to offer.
Nehmer, a native of Fort Atkinson, and his wife, Kate, are remaining there. He arrived in Jefferson County in 1978, fresh out of college. He received his degree in parks, recreation and management from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse after doing undergraduate work at UW-Whitewater and UW-Madison.
Nehmer said he learned to love the Great Outdoors thanks to the relationship he had with his father, an avid outdoorsman.
“He was nuts about hunting and fishing,” Nehmer said, adding that he and his dad used to pursue their interests in the Fort Atkinson area, near the Rock River’s woods and fields. “I hunted with him for 40 years. As kids, we all hunted and fished in the area.”
Nehmer no longer is interested in hunting and fishing, saying that like many American men, the urge to hunt and fish waned when he was in his 40s. He now prefers a quiet walk in the woods.
During his tenure with the county, Nehmer said, any successes he had with the parks were due, in large measure, to partnerships. He said he feels he was a “steward” who was fortunate to work with talented partners and citizen leaders.
While deflecting the spotlight on himself, Nehmer acknowledged, however, that there were positive changes in recreational opportunities in the Jefferson County area during his tenure.
“Over the past four decades, the (outdoor recreational opportunities) have changed for the better, as a result of citizen leaders and numerous partners,” he said.
Nehmer especially was pleased during his career to see the founding of Dorothy Carnes County Park near Fort Atkinson, Korth Park overlooking Rock Lake in the Town of Lake Mills, the bicycle trail system and the Jefferson County Dog Park between Johnson Creek and Jefferson.
“I assure you all of these came together through the cooperation of many organizations and people,” Nehmer said. “Behind this, would be the Glacial Heritage Area concept and this will be big going forward, along with the Rock River National Water Trail.”
Nehmer said he greatly appreciates the collaborations he’s had with many on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors over the years.
“I’ve had a lot of very enjoyable relationships with supervisors and I’ve had what, at times, were contentious relationships with them,” Nehmer said. “I don’t think it had to do with people, but with values. At times, supervisors with different values from mine changed my mind and there were times when I changed theirs. When there were strong differences of opinion, I listened to the supervisors and they listened to me. Sometimes opinions were changed.”
Nehmer called the Parks Committee chairmen he has worked alongside “central to the success of the parks department” and noted they all came to the chairmanship from diverse backgrounds. He said they have had unique ties to, and insights into, the county’s communities and governments.
“They brought broader perspectives and I learned from them,” Nehmer said. “They knew (other people in leadership positions) and they made the introductions.”
Nehmer said he had the good fortune to work with “strong and talented” county administrators, including the retired Willard Hausen and current County Administrator Ben Wehmeier.
“They stick out, due to the close work we did together,” he said.
Wehmeier called Nehmer’s work with the county a significant reason the park system is where it is today.
“Joe valued the opportunity to engage and receive input from the public, was visionary in the park system’s impact to the county and the region as a whole, showing the value to the county ecosystem and impact to the quality of life,” Wehmeier said. “Joe developed collaborative partnerships in the development of the parks system to get it to the point it is. The parks system would not be what we see and experience today without Joe and these partnerships.”
The University of Wisconsin-Extension also is an entity Nehmer called “very helpful.” He said retired professor Steve Grabow, who worked as an agent at Jefferson County UW-Extension closer to the midpoint of Nehmer’s career, was a colleague whose talent stood out.
“Steve brought knowledge, experiences and no shortage of ideas to everything we did,” Nehmer said. “He came out here (from the Milwaukee area) and it’s a hallmark of his character, but he let people learn about the possibilities of the future. He was a true Wisconsinite who lived one of the ideals of this state. He didn’t worry about the past. He was always thinking about the possibilities of the future.”
He called Grabow’s knowledge of planning in government and local communities “unsurpassed.”
“He literally wrote the book on it,” Nehmer said.
Grabow, who now travels under the title “professor emeritus” at the UW-Madison Division of Extension, recalled meeting Nehmer in 1993. During their 25-year-plus partnership, they have grown into trusted friends and colleagues, he said, hinting that they might work together again someday.
“We have seen the Jefferson County parks system transform from a modest assembly of smaller parks to an exemplary and robust network of county parks, regional bike paths and multi-purpose trails that have been recognized throughout Wisconsin for innovation and high-quality design,” Grabow said. “Two large, natural resource-oriented parks, Dorothy Carnes Park and Korth Park, are gems that have received awards from the Wisconsin Parks Association and other statewide organizations. The Glacial River Trail and the designated bike route system connecting Jefferson County’s communities have also emerged as a true bicycling destination area for local residents and visitors from far and near. The former bicycle coordinator from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation called the 1996 Jefferson County Bicycle Plan the best in the United States.”
Grabow said Nehmer’s commitment to Jefferson County and its people runs deep.
“He brings a value system that includes a love of natural resources, trust in the large network of people and organizations who have a passion for parks and recreation, and a belief that strong parks and trails make everyone happier and healthier,” Grabow said. “In a recent workshop to update the Jefferson County Parks Plan, Joe framed the importance of the Jefferson County Parks Department and said, ‘Our parks are a catalyst for establishing the type of community that people want to live in, and parks are unique in this.’ At this same workshop, Joe’s staff expressed appreciation for the many ways he involves them in shared leadership, and his unique ability to forge trusting relationships and partnerships with individuals, community organizations and units of government. When you are around Joe, you understand how much he cares about the Jefferson County parks and the people of Jefferson County.”
The county, according to Nehmer, has been a unique place in which to ply his trade of planning public parks.
“We have a natural resource advantage due, in part, to the last glacier,” Nehmer said, referring to the county’s topography and location in southern Wisconsin. “We have a very complex and diverse landscape, and it has endowed us with rich water resources. These provide tremendous outdoor recreational opportunities. We have so many acres of rivers and lakes. That, combined with being halfway between Madison and Milwaukee, keeps us growing.”
Nehmer said he leaves his parks chief position comfortable in knowing there is a strong network of partners and community leaders still in place.
“And there is a very talented staff that remains in the county Parks Department. They are more than capable of taking care of what needs to be done, in cooperation with other people,” he said.
Nehmer said that although he feels the county needs more parks, they should continue to be acquired in a sensible, strategic manner.
“I feel we need more, but the ‘more’ should not be haphazard,” he said, adding that the acquisition of more parks has been established in the Jefferson County Parks Recreation and Open Space Plan, as well as addressed in the Glacial Heritage Area Plan.
“You have to identify the ‘best of the best’ and that has been done,” he continued. “Then, the challenge is coming up with the financial resources to make transactions happen. Governmental funds are harder to come by these days.”
Nehmer said the Parks Department is near the low man on the county-funding totem pole, falling below the needs of the Human Services Department and law enforcement, as well as highways.
“And that is where the citizen partners and the community can be helpful,” he said.
Jefferson County has been fortunate, according to Nehmer, that many of its newer parks came as the result of high-quality land donations. Among those have been Carlin Weld Park, Cold Spring Creamery Park, Crawfish River Park, Garman Nature Preserve, Indian Mounds and Trail Park, Kanow Park and Pohlmann Park.
“This speaks to me of opportunities that have expanded, and land that’s being preserved as a result of citizen leaders and partners,” he said.
Nehmer said he is thankful that his bosses and the taxpayers of Jefferson County for allowing him to pursue his passion for the outdoors and public parks in his home county. He also said he felt fortunate to be able to come back to his home to serve his entire career.
He said he wishes he could have been a more successful advocate and gotten more people to advocate vociferously for their favorite forms of outdoor recreation. Nehmer believes people should contact their elected officials whenever the needs arise, because he is of the belief they listen.
“I lived many instances where increased citizen-advocacy could have resulted in larger and more positive outcomes,” he said. “I realize people are very busy, but I don’t think the average citizen realizes how hard the county supervisors work to try to build a better tomorrow. It would be better for the county if people took more time to contact their supervisors about their passions. For better opportunities tomorrow, people should get involved.”
When asked how his retirement has been going since it began in October, the normally reserved Nehmer’s seriousness melted away.
“Really nice!” he exclaimed. “My wife and I plan to visit more parks and trails, which we have already been doing, and we want to travel more — and it will be nice not to have to worry about the Jefferson County park system.”
