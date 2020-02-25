In the next year, hundreds of millions of votes will be cast in Wisconsin and around the country for school boards and city councils, state legislatures and congress and, yes, even president.
While all those votes are being cast, municipal clerks in Jefferson County are responsible for keeping the elections secure.
Cyber security increasingly has been on the mind of clerks as they face phishing scams and malware that are more and more complex, but it’s hugely important they maintain the integrity of the voting process, according to Diane Coenen, president of the Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association.
“We want citizens to vote, it’s their right, and we do everything we can to facilitate that and have the whole process transparent, and run it impartially and ethically so the voter can feel their vote is counted and the integrity of the vote is upheld,” Coenen, Oconomowoc city clerk, said.
As threats of election interference swirl nationally, it falls to municipal clerks to be the front lines against attacks, and the best way to help them is funding and resources to make sure they are as well equipped as they can be, according to Coenen.
“(The) financial cost for upgrading their computers as far as the newest versions of Windows, making sure they have the right firewalls — having the finances to have that taken care of is an issue,” Coenen said. “There’s differences between towns, villages and cities — it has to do with resources.”
In the Town of Oakland, the town board recently approved spending almost $7,000 to upgrade its election system, according to Town Clerk Chris Astrella.
The upgrades include a new firewall, more advanced protection systems and updated software, Astrella said.
“It’s not foolproof, but we’ve upgraded everything we can to be ready for the year,” he said. “Technology was an important piece for (the town board) to do.”
Astrella said he feels prepared because of the help he can get from Jefferson County and the Wisconsin Elections Commission. He also said the town’s backups and procedures are built to work if needed.
“I don’t worry about election security because of the support from the county and Wisconsin Elections Commission,” he said. “Elections don’t keep me up at night.”
Astrella, who has administered nearly 50 elections over a 15-year career, said these issues didn’t pop up as much before the last presidential election. But now, he has got to be vigilant, because if something goes wrong, “then everybody has to pay for it.”
“I didn’t think about this stuff three years ago,” Astrella said. “It’s ballooned since the 2016 election.”
The biggest concern for people such as Jefferson County Clerk Audrey McGraw and Fort Atkinson City Clerk Michelle Ebbert isn’t the technology, it’s making sure people trust the process.
“I guess what worries me is people’s lack of faith in the whole process. I don’t think people realize how extensively we go through the results,” McGraw said. “Otherwise, I have faith in the software, and their hardware and election machines.”
For Ebbert, who is in charge of elections in a much bigger municipality than Oakland, she said she puts a lot of trust in her systems and machines.
“I don’t have any really large concerns. I’m really confident in our programs and equipment,” Ebbert said. “I think my concern might be more for the voters’ piece of mind and security for people all together.”
But, she said, the importance of maintaining the elections isn’t lost on her.
“I take a lot of pride in what I do, especially in elections — making sure the voters of Fort Atkinson have confidence in me,” Ebbert said. “No one is ever ready for the craziness of elections. There is so much I can do to prepare, but you can’t prepare for everything.”
That preparation becomes important as April’s spring election and presidential primary and November’s general election await.
“April will be crazy and November will be crazier,” Astrella said.
The craziness of the elections to come will be better prepared for because of the much smaller February primary, Coenen said.
“(February) was a little warmup to what’s coming in April,” Coenen said. “You kind of got the cobwebs out, dust everything off. Get us prepared for April, which is going to be a much larger election.”
The dust needs to be shaken off by the spring election, scheduled for April 7. The general election is set for Nov. 3.
