JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Comprehensive Plan and Agricultural Preservation and Land Use Plan updates will hold focus group discussions on agriculture, housing, jurisdictions, natural resources, tourism, and transportation on Feb. 10, 11, 12 and 19, with two-hour sessions on each topic.
These meetings are aimed to talk specifically about the issues, opportunities and future goals of each of the six topics.
Residents interested in participating in a focus group can apply by filling out at : www.surveymonkey.com/r/JeffersonFocusGroupApp. Respondents are asked to provide their contact information, which focus group they would like to participate in and why they are interested in participation. Please indicate your interest to participate by 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.
Here are the times of each meeting:
Feb. 10: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Agricultural.
Feb. 11: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Jurisdictions (towns, cities, villages); 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Natural Resources.
Feb. 12: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Transportation; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Housing.
Feb. 19: 9 to 11 a.m., Tourism focus.
For more information, contact Matt Zangl, director of the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Department at (920) 674-8638.
