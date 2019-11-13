JEFFERSON — The public is invited to visit the official website of Jefferson County to take a survey that will help county officials identify areas within Jefferson County that are unserved or underserved by internet access.
The data collected will be used as part of a Public Service Commission of Wisconsin broadband expansion grant internet initiative — specifically how increased internet service would impact school-aged children, displaced workers, work from home initiatives, rural medicine, economic development and general quality of life.
Providing this information will ensure each interested person’s address is recognized as a location in need. Submitted information is secured and will only be used as part of the grant process.
The website is at https://www.jeffersoncountywi.gov/. Click on the Broadband box on the homepage to read more about the project, take the survey and print letters of support to send to the PSC.
