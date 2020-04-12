JEFFERSON — Although rain was in the forecast, there are no major flooding predictions in the county for the Rock and Crawfish rivers.
“We are just about minor flooding stage. We don’t anticipate moderate flooding,” said Donna Haugom, Jefferson County Emergency Management director.
“Current projections for us is to stay at minor flooding stage,” she said.
The Rock River in Jefferson has a major flood stage of 13 feet and it is below action stage right now.
In Fort Atkinson, action stage is 18 feet and the river currently is at 14 feet.
Haugom said the water level is predicted to subside.
“We are doing very well on all of our water levels,” she said.
