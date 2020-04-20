WATERTOWN — Officials in Watertown say a man who tested positive for the coronavirus was found safe after “voluntarily left a care facility."
WMTV reported that the man had been wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and jeans near the Highway 16 Frontage Road area. They described him as a white man, age 35, 5’11″ tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair, some facial hair and gray thin-framed glasses.
Prior to the man being found, Watertown officials had said the patient has a cognitive disability and said he might approach you for money. They were asking that anyone who does see him to not approach him. Rather, they had asked people to call (920) 261-6660 immediately.
Details regarding when and where he was found or whether he had contact with anyone were unavailable immediately.
