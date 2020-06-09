JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson Board of Education on Monday made a number of adjustments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, changing the staff training calendar, updating contracts for facility use, and setting procedures for when staff members return to the school buildings.
The board revised the teaching calendar, eliminating a previously scheduled Aug. 6 inservice (training) day for paraprofessionals due to the pandemic.
The event, which was to have been hosted by Jefferson and involved several other school districts, featured a guest speaker. That event was canceled due to the pandemic and there are no immediate plans to reschedule it any time during the coming school year.
The removal of this training session from the staff calendar will impact paraprofessionals' salaries.
Also, the board approved stipulations for facility use by outside organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rollefson noted that several community organizations, such as the Kid Space child-care program, Jefferson Youth Tackle Football, the Jefferson Youth Basketball Association and the City of Jefferson Recreation Department, regularly use school district facilities.
In light of the ongoing pandemic, however, the district needed to put in place an additional layer of protection to assure that proper health precautions are being taken, that they're being communicated clearly to all users of the facility, and that the district reserves the right to cancel this use if warranted out of concern for public health.
The administrative recommendation on COVID-19 facility use guidelines for outside organizations included the following stipulations:
• The district would reserve the right to change its facility use guidelines in accordance with state and local rulings related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Organizations using school district facilities would be required to assure the health and safety of individuals participating in their programs. It will be the user organization's responsibility to develop safe protocols.
• User organizations will be responsible for taking all appropriate and necessary precautions to maintain the health and safety of all individuals entering school district facilities.
• All safety measures must be properly and clearly communicated to program participants so that these measures are adhered to.
• The school district stipulates that it is not the district's responsibility to monitor organizations using district facilities. These organizations themselves will be held responsible for ensuring the health and safety of all participants.
• Developments related to the pandemic might require the district to alter the pacts that the school board has already approved regarding outside organizations using school district facilities, and that this might happen at any time.
Also on Monday, the board acted to open up certain outdoor recreational facilities owned by the district for community use.
The opening, effective June 15, includes the Pope walking path at West Elementary School, all school playgrounds, Fischer Field, the district tennis courts and the district practice fields.
It does not include the track-and-field complex/football stadium, which is undergoing improvements this summer and which also requires a higher level of maintenance by the district.
The playgrounds, path and fields that are opening up June 15 will be available for community use, with the understanding that the users themselves assume all responsibility for ensuring social distancing and correct health practices are followed in order to maintain their own and others' health and safety.
Another COVID-19 related agenda item dealt with parameters and guidelines for the return of staff to school buildings for individual planning purposes starting June 15 (see related article).
In other business, the board:
• Approved the district's annual pact with the City of Jefferson Recreation Department, with no major revisions other than opening up greenspace at East Elementary School as a backup location for rec programs if the city's regular parkspace was flooded or unusable.
• Approved handbook revisions.
• Approved the district's annual pact with the Jefferson Council for the Performing Arts with no changes over past years' contracts.
• Approved the district's annual pact with the Jefferson Youth Tackle Football organization with no changes from past years' contracts.
• Heard an update on the ongoing facilities study being conducted by Findorff on the district's behalf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.