The Fort Atkinson City Clerk's Office is responding to nearly 11 times the number of absentee ballot requests than usual for an April election, and the deadline remains more than a week away.
As area residents practice social distancing and even self-isolation to help curb the coronavirus' spread, many are voting early to avoid crowds at the polls on Election Day.
City Clerk Michelle Ebbert said Friday that 850 absentee ballots for city residents were placed in the mail Friday, with 200 more requests on deck to be processed. Of those 1,150 total, 750 of the requests were made online at www.myvote.wi.gov.
"That is quite a lot more than usual," Ebbert said. "We normally have 100 to 150 absentee ballots in a spring election."
The large number of requests led to the office running out of supplies, the clerk said.
"To mail an absentee ballot, we need an outer envelope, an inner envelope and label," Ebbert explained.
Having run out of some envelopes and then labels, the clerk was unable to find any at numerous stores.
"I have 500 envelopes being delivered to my house on Saturday," she said, adding that she has made photocopies of addresses to glue onto the labels ... a job with which her child will be helping.
"There are so many different avenues of things going on. This is just another hiccup we're experiencing," Ebbert said.
While assembling absentee ballots to mail adds a lot of work, she emphasized that it is a good thing in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Electors need not venture out on Election Day and yet can do their civic duty.
"We are encouraging absentee voting," she said, adding that the requests must be made soon. "The last time I can mail ballots is to those who request them by 5 p.m. Thursday, April 2."
She said residents may request an absentee ballot online at www.myvote.wi.gov prior to April 2, and it will be mailed to them. Those without internet access may request an absentee ballot in writing to the City Clerk, 101 N. Main St., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 or via email at miebbert@fortatkinsonwi.net.
"You must include a copy of your photo ID, address, date of birth, phone number, election date and signature with your request or we will not be able to process your request," Ebbert said. "Please be sure to allow sufficient mailing time, as we must receive your ballot back on or before Election Day."
"Given the current situation with the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19), we strongly encourage you to utilize this method of voting," the clerk said. "Voting absentee by mail is especially important for the elderly, those who have traveled recently and those who have a suppressed immune system."
There are other voting options to cast ballots in the spring election and presidential primary slated for April 7.
Voters may cast ballots "in-person absentee” at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building, 101 N. Main St., beginning Monday, March 23, until Friday, April 3, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
"If you choose to vote in-person, we ask voters to stand a proper distance from each other to help protect our elderly and high-risk populations from the potential spread of COVID-19," Ebbert said, asking voters to plan ahead. "This is definitely not the most ideal method, as we are trying to limit face-to-face contact as much as possible. Our office hours are subject to change, as this is an evolving situation."
She said that she does not want too many people standing in the lobby at one time.
"We want to keep everyone safe," Ebbert said. "We will try to make special accommodations so everyone can vote."
On Election Day April l7, the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building gymnasium polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 101 N. Main St. People should enter on South Water Street at the Parks & Recreation department entrance.
"Our election workers will assist you, along with doing the best they can to keep the election facility as clean and safe as possible," said Ebbert. "Extra efforts will be taken to wipe down voting booths and election equipment throughout the day. We plan to have a hand-sanitizing station set up at the polls and are requesting that you use this prior to entering the voting area. If you have had a fever, respiratory symptoms, or believe you are sick, please consider requesting a ballot to be mailed to you."
Meanwhile, coronavirus concerns also caused pollworker concerns. Ebbert said that four of her pollworkers have asked not to work on April 7 due to concerns about the outbreak, and "when it gets closer to that day, we'll probably have more."
All in all, before and during the election, Ebbert asked that voters be patient.
"All of the clerks — town, village and city — are going to work with you," she said.
Persons with questions or who need assistance with any of the voting options may contact the Clerk's Office at (920) 563-7760.
