JEFFERSON — As businesses close in the wake of Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order Monday afternoon, the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center was working on ways to carry out its essential services for seniors and other vulnerable area residents.
ADRC staff members might be conducting office business from home, but the center itself, under the umbrella of Jefferson County Human Services, still will be in operation throughout the “stay-at-home” order. Meals on Wheels, medical transport for seniors and those with disabilities, and other essential services will continue.
“I don’t think it has really hit yet, but we are trying to stay on top of everything,” said Penny Klement, ADRC paraprofessional.
The ADRC serves older adults (age 60-plus); adults with physical and intellectual disabilities; children with disabilities as they transition into the adult services system; and adults with disabilities and mental health or substance abuse concerns. It also is tasked with assisting caregivers, concerned family members, friends and guardians to ensure that vulnerable people across the county have access to the materials and services they need.
Sharon Olson, ADRC division manager, said that planners were meeting Monday afternoon to work out contingency plans to make sure they still could carry out all Meals and Wheels deliveries and medical transports, even if there is a dip in the available pool of volunteers.
“We will still be delivering meals to homes, and we’ll also be doing outreach (by phone) on those days that people are not receiving meals, to make sure everything’s all right,” Olson said.
To assure everyone’s safety, starting on Wednesday, Meals on Wheels will be moving to delivering frozen meals.
“We’ll be doing deliveries three times a week,” Olson said.
Those making the deliveries will ring the doorbell at participants’ homes. If the resident does not come the second time the doorbell is rung, the meal will be taken away and the program will try to get in touch later.
In addition, the county ADRC still will be providing medical transport for people who require essential medical treatments such as kidney dialysis or chemotherapy for cancer.
“You just can’t put those off,” Olson said.
ADRC recently put together a pamphlet to let people know what stores in the county are delivering groceries, for those who are unable to make the trip themselves.
When people are separated and ordered to stay home with only immediate relatives or housemakes, it is natural that family members would be concerned about the well-being of elders or people with disabilities who might live independently, but need assistance with some aspects of their lives.
Keeping in touch by phone, Skype, Facebook or any other method is key to helping what might otherwise be a very lonely time for vulnerable folks who live on their own.
“We hope families are able to reach out and check on their loved ones — elderly members of the family, or even an adult child with a disability,” Olson said.
People always can call the ADRC with questions. While the meal service and medical transportation are two of the biggest areas the ADRC oversees, it can help provide answers and connect people to resources on any question related to senior living and/or living with disabilities, such as connecting to housekeeping services, adult protective services, and welfare checks.
“Our staff are experts in troubleshooting and finding solutions based on the best options available at the time,” Olson said.
“It is a hard time,” she said. “We’ve never had to work through this kind of situation before. But we are going to keep providing needed services throughout the county.
“The ADRC will be open, even if we’re not in the office, and we will address your concerns,” Olson said.
She welcomed people to contact the office via its business telephone number, (920) 674-8734, or toll-free number, 1-(866) 740-2372; or to email their questions to adrc@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
