WHITEWATER — Due to the impact of the coronavirus, the City of Whitewater will be consolidating polling places for the April 7th election.
All voting wards/districts will vote at the Downtown Armory, 146 W. North St., from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters still are encouraged to request an absentee ballot through April 2, by 5 p.m., at www.myvote.wi.gov.
